"A slip-up in every game": BVB's new defensive hope still has a major area for improvement

In today's transfer market, the talent pool is wide open. Every reputable top club, BVB included, has tracked Gadou for years. The Borussia first targeted him in summer 2023, when he still had two years remaining on his youth deal with Paris Saint-Germain. A year later, Bayer Leverkusen came close but failed to secure his signature. As recently as March, Sebastian Kehl, Books' predecessor, watched him at Vienna's Allianz Stadium.

At 1.95 metres, the centre-back offers the Westphalians a defender who, according to Michael Unverdorben, deputy head of sports at Salzburger Nachrichten, is "already further along at this age than Dayot Upamecano was back then". Speaking to SPOX, Unverdorben adds: "He is certainly Salzburg's best centre-back. We always knew he would be a big signing because he has incredible natural ability and huge potential. He's strong in the tackle and in the air, and has everything a defender of international calibre needs."

The Austrians recognised his talent in 2024, paying a then-record fee of €10 million to bring the 17-year-old from Paris to Salzburg. Only his future teammate Karim Adeyemi cost more at that age—€100,000 more in 2018.