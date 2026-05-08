Whether Joane Gadou of FC Red Bull Salzburg counts as Ole Book's first signing depends on how you define "first". The 19-year-old centre-back is indeed being signed during the Borussia Dortmund sporting director's term of office, which has only just begun. That much is already certain. However, it is not true that the transfer, which will cost BVB €20 million plus potential bonus payments of €5 million, is solely attributable to Book.
Translated by
"A slip-up in every game": BVB's new defensive hope still has a major area for improvement
In today's transfer market, the talent pool is wide open. Every reputable top club, BVB included, has tracked Gadou for years. The Borussia first targeted him in summer 2023, when he still had two years remaining on his youth deal with Paris Saint-Germain. A year later, Bayer Leverkusen came close but failed to secure his signature. As recently as March, Sebastian Kehl, Books' predecessor, watched him at Vienna's Allianz Stadium.
At 1.95 metres, the centre-back offers the Westphalians a defender who, according to Michael Unverdorben, deputy head of sports at Salzburger Nachrichten, is "already further along at this age than Dayot Upamecano was back then". Speaking to SPOX, Unverdorben adds: "He is certainly Salzburg's best centre-back. We always knew he would be a big signing because he has incredible natural ability and huge potential. He's strong in the tackle and in the air, and has everything a defender of international calibre needs."
The Austrians recognised his talent in 2024, paying a then-record fee of €10 million to bring the 17-year-old from Paris to Salzburg. Only his future teammate Karim Adeyemi cost more at that age—€100,000 more in 2018.
- Getty Images Sport
Joane Gadou had no future at PSG
Gadou won the U19 league title in his final season at PSG yet faced an uncertain future. Despite training regularly alongside stars such as Kylian Mbappé, he earned only three first-team call-ups. Competition from Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo and, later, Willian Pacho was simply too fierce.
Coach Luis Enrique is also said not to have been entirely convinced by Gadou, whom the English Guardian included in its 2024 list of the 60 most talented players worldwide. In Salzburg, however, they took a different view; scouts had been tracking him since his debut for France's U16 side.
Nicknamed "Jogad" by his friends, he relocated to Salzburg with his mother and seven-year-old brother; his father, also from the Ivory Coast, and three other siblings stayed behind in Nangis, the 80-kilometre-southeast-of-Paris town where Gadou grew up.
- AFP
Under Thomas Letsch, Joane Gadou made her breakthrough.
Gadou made a slow start in Salzburg. Under new manager Pepijn Lijnders, the team struggled, so his game time increased only gradually. In just his third match, he was sent off after 43 minutes for a reckless foul. Over the next 16 months he collected two more red cards, one of them a second yellow within two minutes.
According to Unverdorben, such incidents were par for the course during Gadou's time at Salzburg: "His big problem is that in every game there's a situation where he loses concentration. You can see that from these three red cards. Sometimes he's too impetuous; sometimes he plays an incomprehensible, misplaced pass. That's his biggest area for improvement." He still lacks consistent reliability."
Under Lijnders' successor Thomas Letsch—who was replaced by Daniel Beichler in February after 13 months in charge—Gadou quickly established himself as an undisputed first-team regular. He went on to make 25 appearances, including the Club World Cup, starting 21 matches and completing 19 full 90-minute outings—an impressive return for a player who had never featured in a professional game before.
- Getty Images Sport
"A real surprise": Joane Gadou is no longer playing for Salzburg.
Letsch was a big admirer and described Gadou as a "rough diamond that we need to polish – but then he'll be a real gem". The former VfL Bochum coach added: "Jo impresses with his maturity. He has excellent positional sense, is strong in one-on-ones and exudes plenty of composure. He has a bright future ahead of him; that's clear."
Salzburg wasted little time, extending the now eight-time U19 international's contract to 2029 just five months after his transfer—a shrewd move that later forced BVB to pay a hefty fee partly because of the lengthy deal.
Nevertheless, Dortmund will not be getting a first-team regular. Although Gadou has started 31 of his 33 league appearances this season, the right-footer has been left out of the matchday squad for the past five fixtures—and on three of those occasions he did not even make the bench. Unverdorben called the snub "very surprising".
- Getty Images Sport
Joane Gadou: The same transfer fee as for Erling Haaland
However, given Salzburg's extensive squad rotation under Letsch—including in central defence—the priority now is stability and continuity. With Gadou's departure expected, the focus shifts to players who will remain at the club next season. Reports that Gadou's absence was also due to disciplinary reasons could not be confirmed.
What has been confirmed is that BVB have already told their new signing he is pencilled in as the right-sided centre-back in a back three. The spot is open: Niklas Süle is leaving and retiring this summer, Emre Can remains sidelined for months, and Luca Reggiani is at best a contender.
The path is clear for Gadou, who played on the right in a back four in Salzburg, to secure a place in Dortmund's starting line-up. The experience of Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck alongside him—something he rarely enjoyed in Austria—should steady his occasionally inconsistent play.
Whether Gadou makes his mark at BVB ultimately depends on him; his talent and room for growth are considerable. Dortmund's positive history with Salzburg signings—including Erling Haaland, who cost the same transfer fee—bodes well.
Joane Gadou: A concise overview of his career to date
Team Competitive matches Goals Assists Paris Saint-Germain U19 37 1 0 FC Liefering (Salzburg's reserve side) 1 0 0 FC Red Bull Salzburg 58' 0–0 0 0 FC Red Bull Salzburg U19 5 0 0