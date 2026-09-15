The early standings hand Arsenal and Manchester City a clear advantage, but history warns against jumping to conclusions. Since English top-flight football began, 80 teams have won their opening four matches. Only 24 went on to win the title.
A perfect start, then, guarantees nothing about the pace a side can sustain to the finish. In the Premier League era, just nine of the 28 teams that won their first four in a row lifted the trophy, most recently Manchester City in 2023-2024.
Another figure should trouble the chasers. Only six Premier League seasons have featured two or more teams winning all of their first four matches. Arsenal and Manchester City sitting together at the summit with perfect records is a genuine rarity.
History looks no kinder to those who fall behind early. Just two teams have won the Premier League after trailing the leaders by five points or more following four rounds.
Manchester United pulled it off five times under Sir Alex Ferguson, in 1992-1993, 1996-1997, 1998-1999, 2007-2008 and 2008-2009. The other side was Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, who overturned their deficit to take the title in 2020-2021.
None of this means the race is settled in September, but it does reveal that losing five points or more to the leader after four rounds is far from a comfortable spot, according to BBC Sport.
So the Premier League title race hasn't officially narrowed to a two-horse contest after only four rounds. The season is long. Injuries, fixture pressure, dips in form and congested schedules can all reshape the picture completely. The current signs, though, point firmly towards Arsenal and Manchester City.
Both have taken 12 points from 12 and are defending superbly, while most of their direct rivals are struggling badly, whether with results, at the back or in front of goal.
The real question at this stage may not be "Is the title race confined to Arsenal and Manchester City?" Perhaps the more intriguing one is this: "Can the rest wake up before the early gap becomes one that is difficult to close?"