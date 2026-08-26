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Ahmad Salah

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A loaded question meant to embarrass him: Xavi escapes the first Dutch ambush

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Barcelona legend is a master of mind games with the press

The presentation of Xavi Hernandez as the Netherlands' new head coach in Zeist did not pass without a surprise. As the Spanish coach prepared for his first official appearance before the Dutch media, Nigel de Jong took the initiative. The Dutch Football Association's technical director revealed the behind-the-scenes details of the negotiations that preceded the signing of the Barcelona legend.

Sitting directly next to Xavi, De Jong revealed that the Dutch Football Association first approached Pep Guardiola. The former City boss preferred to take a year off away from coaching. They then moved on to Arne Slot, who chose to remain with clubs only, before the choice settled on Xavi, their third option on the list.

  • Xavi's first test passes without incident

    De Jong made the admission with his new coach sitting right beside him on the platform, and the Dutch journalists pounced. Here was rich material to test Xavi's reaction in his first official minutes with the Netherlands.

    No sooner had De Jong finished than they put the question to Xavi directly: how did he feel knowing he had been the third choice behind Guardiola and Slot? It was designed to put the Spanish coach on the back foot at his first press conference. Xavi didn't flinch. He answered with a broad smile and the sense of humour for which he is known: "I came after Guardiola and Slot? The important thing is that I was on the podium! I don't care in the slightest whether I was the third choice, because this appointment is a badge of honour on my chest."

    Nobody in the room missed the sporting cleverness of that reply. Xavi had cast himself as the holder of the bronze medal in the race of nominations, rather than someone who left empty-handed or slipped into oblivion.

    De Jong, meanwhile, was keen to justify the choice. He stressed that Xavi sees himself as an extension of the Dutch philosophy and believes in attacking football built on possession, control and initiative. That made him the most suitable man to lead the rebuild after Ronald Koeman's departure, which followed the disappointing round-of-32 exit against Morocco at the World Cup.

    Read also: Video: A special song? A Turkish singer celebrates Salah's brilliance

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  • Barcelona's battles ahead

    Xavi's composure here should surprise no one. He spent years at Barcelona, where he grew used to far sharper questions and much heavier media pressure, whether as the player who dragged the team through its toughest moments or as the coach who copped biting criticism after every bad result. The Catalan and Spanish press are the most ferocious on the old continent, and Xavi learned to face their cameras and pens. A simple "media game" in the Dutch style will barely trouble him.

    Read also: he cannot stop the hands of time: Postecoglou's boldness confronts Ronaldo with the unwelcome question

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