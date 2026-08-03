Goal.com
LiveTickets
Gaza-City-World-Cup-GatheringAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

A huge earthquake rocks Egypt: sportspeople among the fallen

FEATURES
Premier League
Zizo
Al Ahly SC
Zamalek SC
Egypt

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck most of Egypt's governorates in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, the epicentre lay 38 kilometres north of Suez.

The Ministry of Health, posting on its Facebook account, said field monitoring detected only a limited number of minor injuries. All were dealt with, and no deaths were recorded.

Many took to social media to react to the strength of the quake, which hit at three o'clock in the morning Egyptian time.

Artists led the reaction. Sporting figures largely stayed quiet, with one exception: Al-Ahly star Ahmed Sayed Zizo.

  • Egypt v IR Iran: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Ahmed Sayed Zizo's message

    Zizo wrote on his Instagram account: "A few seconds of fear were enough to make the whole world, with everything in it, seem small in a person's eyes, and to make everyone remember that in the end there is no refuge except our Lord."

    He continued: "Life is too short for us to live it in conflict, injustice and anger, and too short for the world to distract us from the day we are all heading towards."

    He added: "Work, strive and dream, but as you build your worldly life, don't forget to build for your afterlife. Do not delay repentance, do not put off a good deed you are able to do, and do not withhold a right you can return."

    He noted: "Perhaps our Lord sends us moments like this, not just so we feel fear, but so we come to our senses and reflect on ourselves, and understand that the existence of a second chance is in itself a blessing."

    He concluded: "O Lord, protect us with Your mercy, forgive us, grant us a good end, and do not take us except while You are pleased with us."

    1kooora

    • Advertisement

  • Artists react to the earthquake

    Plenty of artists took to social media, among them the actor Mohamed Ramadan, who wrote: "Thank God it passed safely."

    The actor Ahmed El Awady wrote: "An earthquake, but what devastation."

    Artist and Senate member Yasser Galal posted a video clip in which he said: "Everyone, did anyone feel this earthquake? I was asleep and woke up to the tremor. May God protect and keep us safe."

    Essam El Sakka, the artist, wrote: "A few seconds and the whole world turned upside down. People got up from their sleep terrified, people ran searching for their children and families, and many hearts stopped from fear."

    He stressed: "In a moment, we remembered that power belongs to God alone, and that everything we plan for can change in a second. Thank God it passed safely, but it was a message reminding us that life is not guaranteed, and that the blessing of safety is priceless."

    Bassem Samra wrote: "This is just a normal earthquake, my brother's dear. Carry on sleeping, we'll take attendance in the morning," but he quickly deleted the post.

    Actor Amir Karara wrote: "When you wake up from sleep you find all of Egypt talking about the earthquake."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google