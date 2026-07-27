If the referee stops play to treat the goalkeeper and calls on the medical staff, the team's coach will have just 10 seconds to choose a player to leave the pitch for a full minute once play resumes.

The fourth official must be told the player's name within that window. Fail to make a choice and the team captain automatically leaves for one minute.

Substitute the injured goalkeeper, though, and the penalty no longer applies.

Tranmere against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup preliminary round on Saturday will be the first match to trial it.

According to the BBC, the Australian league will test a modified version of the rule under which the team captain must always leave the pitch.

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