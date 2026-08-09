He didn't score or assist either of Real Madrid's goals against the Hungarian side, yet the Turkish player left his fingerprints on both. The first came from his long corner, which reached Ceria before he teed up Mario Rivas to open the scoring.

Güler's clever touch set up the second, slipping Federico Valverde into the perfect position. The Uruguayan midfielder then rolled it to Carlos Espí, who tucked it into the net.

Creating chances was only part of his contribution. Güler drove Real Madrid's attack from the playmaker role, a position José Mourinho appears to be handing him through pre-season after a string of eye-catching displays.

Bernardo Silva's introduction pushed Güler out to the right flank for a spell, but his natural home in Mourinho's plans looks to be behind the forwards. From there he was Madrid's most influential player. He fired the team's first dangerous effort, then whipped in a cross to Endrick that nearly ended in a goal. Three more shots followed, some drifting wide, others blocked by the defence.

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