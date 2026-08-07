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Mohamed Mansi

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A glaring loophole: Barcelona star an "intriguing mystery" at Camp Nou

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LaLiga
Barcelona
A. Balde
J. Cancelo
H. Flick
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Barcelona are heading into the new season with a problem at left-back.

Joao Cancelo is still thrashing out a return to the club, while Alejandro Balde has been unable to get going after physical problems kept him from training normally throughout pre-season.

According to AS newspaper, Balde's issues have stopped him playing a single minute. He missed the friendly against Birmingham and the two trial matches Hansi Flick's side contested during their preparations.

The secrecy around his condition makes it hard to pin down what is actually wrong. It could be a back problem caused by a hernia, an injury he has suffered before, or pain in the groin area, which would be more worrying.

Balde lost his place in the side last season after Cancelo arrived, and he did not feature at the World Cup.

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    Baldé wastes a good chance to convince Flick

    On paper, pre-season handed Baldé the perfect chance to win back his starting spot and convince Flick he belongs.

    The German coach had said as much more than once last season. Baldé needed to raise his level, Flick insisted, because the ability was there.

    Baldé's first campaign under Flick told the same story. It was more than good.

    Quizzed on the full-back's condition at the end of Barcelona's camp in England, Flick pointed to steady progress, saying the defender is improving day by day.

    The coach added that he hoped to hand Baldé some minutes on Saturday, when Barcelona face the hosts and Nottingham Forest in a triangular tournament in Udine.

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