A fee-free transfer coup? The next superstar is reportedly set to join FC Barcelona

Barcelona are close to agreeing terms with a third high-profile signing. Back in January, reports claimed that Bernardo Silva was eager to move to the Blaugrana. The 31-year-old's Manchester City contract expires on 30 June, and in April the midfielder confirmed his exit after nine seasons, 460 appearances, 76 goals and 77 assists.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Barça are making good progress in negotiations, and the player is even ready to accept a significant pay cut to move to Catalonia.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, first sounded out Barça in the winter, and Silva's personal affinity for the club—reinforced by his existing connections in the Catalan capital—is driving the move.