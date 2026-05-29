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Jonas Rütten

Translated by

A fee-free transfer coup? The next superstar is reportedly set to join FC Barcelona

LaLiga
Transfers
Premier League
A. Gordon
J. Alvarez
B. Silva
Barcelona
Newcastle United
Atletico Madrid
M. Casado

FC Barcelona is wasting little time in the transfer market, moving swiftly after the season's conclusion. Could a spectacular triple signing be imminent?

Barça's €80m deal with Anthony Gordon and Newcastle United is set to be completed, with the winger already passing his medical. 

Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez of Atlético Madrid could also make a swift move, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the player has requested a release and Barça have already tabled an official €100 million offer. 

  • Barcelona are close to agreeing terms with a third high-profile signing. Back in January, reports claimed that Bernardo Silva was eager to move to the Blaugrana. The 31-year-old's Manchester City contract expires on 30 June, and in April the midfielder confirmed his exit after nine seasons, 460 appearances, 76 goals and 77 assists.

    According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Barça are making good progress in negotiations, and the player is even ready to accept a significant pay cut to move to Catalonia. 

    His agent, Jorge Mendes, first sounded out Barça in the winter, and Silva's personal affinity for the club—reinforced by his existing connections in the Catalan capital—is driving the move. 

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    FC Barcelona are now shifting their stance on Bernardo Silva.

    At the time, Barcelona believed their midfield was well-stocked and preferred to promote home-grown talents such as Marc Casado and Marc Bernal rather than sign Silva. Casado, however, could now be used as a makeweight: the Catalans may include him in their bid for Alvarez.

    Atletico are said to have signalled interest in Casado as early as January, and the 22-year-old could now be included in a swap deal as part of the Alvarez transfer.

    Critics may ask how Barcelona can afford mega-transfers while carrying heavy debt, but the club believes it can balance the books by mixing shrewd sales with strategic signings.

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