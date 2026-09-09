Algerian star Riyad Mahrez is another player to have won three titles in three years before leaving the Saudi league. The former Al-Ahli winger delivered on the biggest stage.

Signed from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, Mahrez went on to score 37 goals and provide 50 assists across 122 matches for the club over three years.

His most prominent contribution came as Al-Ahli were crowned AFC Champions League Elite winners for the first time in their history, with the winger finishing as the leading assist provider in the 2024-2025 edition.

Mahrez did not stop there. Just as he promised the Al-Ahli fans, he delivered a new Asian title to the club last season. He also won the Saudi Super Cup for the second time in its history, and the first after a nine-year absence.

Al-Ahli still decided to part ways with Mahrez at the end of last season, unilaterally terminating a contract that ran until the end of the current campaign.

Since his departure, the Algerian's name has been linked with a return to the Roshn League, but not through Al-Ahli. Al-Shabab lead the chase, though he was also one of the candidates to join Al-Ittihad.

A free agent following the termination of his Al-Ahli contract, Mahrez can move to any club without waiting for the winter transfer window.