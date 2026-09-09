Midfield delivered another remarkable Saudi league tale, and its hero was Brazilian star Fabinho at Al-Ittihad.
Fabinho arrived at Al-Ittihad from Liverpool in the summer of 2023. He went on to feature 111 times across all competitions, scoring 7 goals and providing 9 assists.
Those numbers look modest, yet the Brazilian carved his name in lights at the Al-Inma Stadium, leading Al-Ittihad to a historic season that delivered the Roshn League and King's Cup double.
Whenever Al-Ittihad's stars faltered from the penalty spot, the likes of Karim Benzema, Fabinho was the man they turned to. He never let them down.
His own hopes, though, were the ones dashed. "The Dean" chose to release him at the end of last season, then struggled to replace him, cycling through Senegal's Dion Lopy, Colombia's Richard Rios and finally the Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum.
The former Liverpool man, meanwhile, headed back to Europe. A free transfer took him to Turkey's Trabzonspor, reuniting him with his old Anfield team-mate, Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.