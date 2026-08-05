A European front and an old friend: what awaits Salah in Trabzon?

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah is closing in on a new chapter of his career. He's expected to sign for Turkey's Trabzonspor tomorrow, Thursday, on a free transfer, after his journey with England's Liverpool ended at the close of last season.

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The Egyptian Pharaoh spent nine seasons at Anfield, scoring 257 goals in 442 matches before a mutual agreement brought his contract to an early end.