A cursed spell… A fierce battle rages between Real Madrid and Al-Hilal

The decline was not sudden; rather, it was like something eroding from within, silently. Signs of confusion were fleeting at first, then began to recur, until they became part of a scene unlike anything everyone was used to.

Within the walls of Real Madrid and Al-Hilal, the decline was not dramatic; rather, it crept in silently, through deteriorating results, shaken confidence, and small details suddenly turning into major crises, as if the two teams were walking down the same path without realising where it would end.

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The situation has become more ambiguous and confusing for everyone, oscillating between questions with no clear answers: Is it magic that has lost its lustre? Or a curse that has crept in without warning? Between stars who dazzle the world and performances that cause concern, a shared struggle is taking shape that recognises neither the value of big names nor flatters history.