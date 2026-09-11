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FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

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A crazy scoring start: Raphinha outshines Mbappé and Haaland

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LaLiga
Champions League
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Raphinha
K. Mbappe
E. Haaland
I. Toney
Spain

A goal every 49 minutes: Raphinha embarrasses Europe's top scorers

Raphinha's start to the season has written him into Barcelona's history books. The Brazilian scored in the Catalan side's first five matches this term, a feat never before achieved in the club's history.

Two forwards had managed to score in the opening five rounds of the Spanish league in previous seasons: Cesar Rodriguez in 1950-1951 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2009-2010. 

Raphinha, though, has so far played only four rounds in La Liga, because Barcelona's fifth match came in the Champions League.

He has scored in every match Barcelona have played so far. Two goals against Elche, one against Athletic Bilbao, another two against Rayo Vallecano and one at the Mestalla against Valencia, before he carried the streak into Europe with a brace in the 5-1 win over Feyenoord.

Sport newspaper reported that the Brazilian has begun the season at a level far exceeding anything he produced in previous campaigns, hitting scoring numbers he had never reached in his career. His figures now allow him to compare himself not only to the best forwards in the Spanish league, but to some of the most prominent scorers in Europe and the world.

Eight goals in Barcelona's first five official matches tell the story: six in the Spanish league and two on his Champions League debut against Feyenoord. Across roughly 390 minutes on the pitch, that works out at a goal every 49 minutes or so.

The streak has also carried him into the club's history books. No Barcelona player had ever scored in the first five matches of a single season across different competitions. 

Before the European match, Raphinha had already become the sixth player in Barcelona's history to score in the first four rounds of the Spanish league, following names such as Kubala, Cesar, Ibrahimovic, Cesc Fabregas and Lionel Messi.

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  • Real Madrid C.F. v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Outperforming Mbappé and Haaland

    The statistical advantage looks even clearer in La Liga. Raphinha has scored 6 goals and provided one assist in 319 minutes, topping the competition's scoring charts. He has also netted, on his own, more than a third of the 17 goals Barcelona have managed across the first 4 rounds.

    The comparison stretches well beyond La Liga. No player has scored more goals than Raphinha across Europe's top five leagues so far. 

    Sitting top of the list with 6 goals, the Brazilian leads Roma's Donyell Malen and Rayo Vallecano's Sergio Camello, who have each scored 5. 

    Behind them come Kylian Mbappé, Fermín López and Lamine Yamal, each on 4 goals in La Liga.

    Throw the Champions League into the mix and Raphinha's tally climbs to 8 official goals. Mbappé has 5, having added his first European goal of the season in the match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

    Erling Haaland belongs among the most prominent global names too, and he has started the season strongly with Manchester City.

    The Norwegian has scored 5 goals this season after netting both his side's goals against Porto in the Champions League. An excellent rate, but it still falls short of what Raphinha has produced so far.

    Widen the net beyond Europe and another name emerges with striking numbers: Ivan Toney. The Al-Ahli striker has scored 8 goals in the first 6 rounds of the Saudi Roshn League.

    Toney matches Raphinha's tally, then. But he needed an extra match and 515 minutes of league action to do it.

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  • FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    7 out of 8 goals without penalties

    Raphinha needs no time at all to find the net. Eight goals across five matches, only one of them a penalty.

    Six of those goals have come in La Liga inside 319 minutes, roughly one every 53 minutes. Throw in his two strikes in the Champions League and the rate drops to a goal every 49 minutes.

    Sure, the season is young, and keeping this up over several months looks almost impossible. But after five matches the numbers speak for themselves. Raphinha has eight goals, one every 49 minutes, and for now he is outscoring Mbappe, Haaland and just about every forward at the top of Europe's major leagues.

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