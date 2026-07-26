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Mohamed Mansi

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A complicated phase: an imminent earthquake awaits Real Madrid

FEATURES
LaLiga
Real Madrid
J. Mourinho
E. Camavinga
Endrick
Spain

The word "Sumeriana" is known among Real Madrid fans as the term used to describe the flood of rumours surrounding the club's transfer dealings. 

This summer promises plenty of drama, particularly with the window not closing until Tuesday 1 September. More than a busy month still lies ahead for everyone.

Real Madrid have already wrapped up some notable business, landing Marc Cucurella, while deals for Jan Diomande and Rodri look very close. 

According to the newspaper "Sport", the wave of enthusiasm behind these reinforcements has lifted expectations of what Los Blancos can achieve. Now the club must turn to the other side of the ledger: the departures.

  • Camavinga(C)Getty Images

    Exclusions across all lines

    In an ideal world, any club would prefer to balance its sales and purchases, so as not to give the impression of pressing need, whether when selling its players or when signing the names it requires. 

    The nature of the transfer market Real Madrid are managing this summer has made signings the priority, in the hope that these deals will also help determine which players fall out of the plans.

    There are open files in every position. In defence, the need remains to sign a new centre-back alongside a midfielder. That requires the departure of Raúl Asencio first. 

    Álvaro Carreras could also leave, given his awareness of the scale of interest in him, particularly from Premier League clubs.

    The biggest expected sales, though, are concentrated in the rest of the lines, as they could mark the beginning of a phase of replacement and renewal after two disappointing seasons in which the team won nothing.

    Movements relating to Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga are also heading in this direction, albeit for different reasons. 

    The former is said to have renewed his contract until 2031, but he does not lack interested parties in England, and he holds a strong negotiating position. His compatriot Camavinga, meanwhile, appears closer to leaving sooner or later after a poor season.

    The figures being circulated, which exceed 70 million euros, reflect the inflation of market prices.

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  • CF Talavera v Real Madrid - Copa del ReyGetty Images Sport

    List of players tipped to leave

    Take Vinicius Junior. He's entered the final year of his contract without agreeing a renewal, and that has sparked a race among his suitors. Arsenal are the first to make a serious move, according to "The Athletic".

    Manchester United, too, remain ever-present on the list of clubs capable of striking deals with Real Madrid. Old Trafford has welcomed several of the Spanish club's most prominent departures in recent years, among them Di Maria, Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

    Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Garcia also stand out among those tipped to leave. It won't be an easy process, and it could heighten tensions during preparations for the new season.

    Endrick's case has its own quirk. The Brazilian striker doesn't appear ready to spend another season out on loan, even if the sheer number of attacking options in the squad could leave him in a tricky position.

  • mourinhoGetty Images

    Managing the reserve players' file

    Managing the reserve players will be one of the biggest challenges facing José Mourinho. The Portuguese prefers to keep players capable of performing the role of "the 12th man" such as Brahim Díaz, though holding down that role over a long stretch is no easy matter.

    Mourinho himself remains the most important signing in this project. Beyond the big names, he needs to deliver a competitive image from the very first matches to avoid any unnecessary tensions.

    The excitement around the new signings and the player presentation ceremonies comes before a complicated phase: rearranging the pieces within the team. Nobody is ready to write their farewell statement just yet.

    This could turn into fierce competition for places, exactly the kind of competition the club wants to embed. At the same time, they must now manage the departures with the utmost precision and without delay to strike a sporting and financial balance.

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