"A circus footballer, a fair-weather player": A top BVB prospect is facing ridicule and an uncertain future

FC Basel had little to celebrate on 1 February. The reigning Swiss champions had just lost 2–1 at home to newly promoted FC Thun, the surprise league leaders who would go on to win the title. The defeat widened the gap to the summit from seven points to 13.

Julien Duranville, however, impressed on his first start, just as he had done a week earlier as a substitute. Just three days after his six-month loan move from Borussia Dortmund was finalised, the young Belgian set up a dramatic 4-3 away win at FC Zurich with the decisive assist in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Ludovic Magnin was still on the touchline at the Letzigrund Stadium for FCB, but a day later—after 33 competitive matches—he was replaced by Lichtsteiner. The managerial change had been expected, as results at the ambitious club from the Rhine had been poor even before the winter break.