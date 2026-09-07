Harry Kane sits at the heart of the race for football's most prestigious individual prize as the moment nears to reveal the Ballon d'Or shortlist on Tuesday. Bookmakers have installed him as the frontrunner after an exceptional season that cemented his status as one of the game's deadliest finishers.

Goals alone, though, don't pave the road to the Ballon d'Or. Since the award's launch in 1956, history has shown that individual brilliance, however dazzling, can fall short when journalists cast their votes. Major tournaments and collective titles often decide who walks away with the prize.

Once the nominees drop, a new race begins. An international jury of elite specialist journalists handles the voting, one representative for each country whose national team ranks among the best 100 men's sides in the world.

That raises the question impossible to ignore: "Can Kane break the historical rule and become one of the rare exceptions in the record of the Ballon d'Or, despite the fact that he has never held a position better than tenth in the race for the award?"

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