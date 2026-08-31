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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

5 unresolved files facing Deco before the close of Barcelona's transfer window

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Deco
M. Casado
G. Fernandez
A. Balde
D. Livakovic
G. Jesus
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Just over 48 hours remain before the close of an extremely busy transfer window for Barcelona.

Deco, the Barcelona sporting director, has carried out numerous operations, with the aim of strengthening the squad of coach Hansi Flick, as well as generating a financial return from players who were not part of the German coach's immediate plans.

According to Sport newspaper, the Catalan club has completed the bulk of its tasks. But it enters the final days of the transfer window with a number of matters still to resolve.

Jesus a surprise deal after the failure to sign Alvarez

Mundo Deportivo and journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed the news, which "Sport" was able to confirm: Barcelona have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign Gabriel Jesus for around 10 million euros, plus variables and incentives.

The deal is done. The Brazilian striker will become a Barcelona player once he passes his medical.

Barcelona did not want to spend big on the alternative plan to compensate for the failure to sign Julian Alvarez, the Atletico Madrid striker.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH83-POR-CROAFP

    As "Sport" have reported before, the Croatian goalkeeper's future hinges on that of Julian Alvarez, and more specifically on Financial Fair Play.

    Barcelona won't register Dominik Livakovic until the picture clears up around the Argentine, or their backup option Gabriel Jesus. The club don't want to eat into a wage bill they may need to sign a number 9.

    If no new striker arrives, or if Barcelona can register the players together, the plan among the Catalan club's sporting officials is clear. Barring a change of heart, Livakovic will be part of the squad this season and start filling the role of second-choice goalkeeper right away. Fail to make that happen, and the goalkeeper leaves on loan.

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  • BaldeGetty Images

    What will happen with Baldé?

    Everything pointed to Balde staying at the Catalan club, determined to win back his starting spot and become an important player for Flick once more. But "Sport" have revealed that Deco is working on a swap deal with Inter Milan involving Federico Dimarco.

    Joao Cancelo's arrival and the striking form of Espart have left Alejandro Balde in a tricky spot. A move to Italy could yet change his plans.

    Barcelona won't force the player out. The club will be straight with him, though, just as Flick has been both privately and in press conferences, about the role he can expect should he decide to stay.

  • Birmingham City v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Casadó is still weighing his options

    Frozen out of the squad for several weeks, the midfielder has a number of options on the table to bring his time at Barcelona to an end.

    Besiktas lead the chase, though the player wants a move to one of Europe's major leagues.

    The Saudi Pro League has also come knocking, but that option never fully appealed to Casado.

    Expect his future to be settled in the closing moments of the transfer window. The signs point to a permanent departure.

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  • Departure of the last of the La Masia players is settled

    Barcelona have confirmed the departures of Toni Fernández to Venezia and Álvaro Cortés to Royal Antwerp, though both moves await their official announcements. Now another academy graduate is marked in red for an exit: Guille Fernández.

    His agent, Jorge Mendes, has spent several days thrashing out the terms of ending the player's association with Barcelona.

    Fernández's talent has turned heads across Europe, drawing interest from clubs in the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

    Every party wants the deal done. A handful of details, though, still need resolving.

    Barcelona are digging in on two fronts. They want to keep a high percentage of the player's economic rights, and they want a buy-back clause at a suitable price.

    The club first weighed a long-term contract renewal followed by a loan. In the end they went with the model applied to the rest of their academy players this summer: a sale that retains part of the player's rights, plus a buy-back option.

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