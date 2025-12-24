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FBL-WC-2026-DRAWAFP
Mohamed Saeed

Translated by

2026 World Cup fixtures… and broadcasters

USA
Paraguay
World Cup
Australia
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Qatar
Switzerland
Canada
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
Netherlands
Japan
Tunisia
Belgium
Egypt
New Zealand
Iran
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
France
Senegal
Norway
Argentina
Algeria
Jordan
Austria
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
Portugal
Uzbekistan
Colombia
US
Paraguay
Australia
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Qatar
Switzerland
Canada
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
Germany
Curaçao
Côte d’Ivoire
Ecuador
Netherlands
Japan
Tunisia
Belgium
Egypt
New Zealand
Iran
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
France
Senegal
Norway
Argentina
Algeria
Jordan
Austria
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
Portugal
Uzbekistan
Colombia

Find out the dates for the 2026 World Cup, the match schedule, group standings, results and all the channels broadcasting the tournament...

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, football fans around the world are turning their attention to the biggest and most-watched tournament in sporting history, in its unique and exceptional 23rd edition.

This edition is exceptional for several reasons, the first being that it will be held for the first time across three countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico – embodying the spirit of cooperation and expanding the fan base across the Americas.

The 2026 edition marks another historic milestone, as the number of participating teams rises to 48 for the first time in the tournament’s history, which began in 1930. This provides greater opportunities for emerging nations and heightens the intensity of the competition and the excitement.

This expansion reflects FIFA’s desire to promote the inclusivity of the game and give more people the chance to experience the World Cup up close.

Preparations are in full swing in the host cities, where stadiums and infrastructure are being readied to welcome millions of fans from across the globe. With record increases in viewership and attendance expected, the 2026 World Cup is set to be a sporting and cultural event that leaves an indelible mark on the history of world football.

In the following lines, Koora provides the match schedule, results and group standings for the 2026 World Cup, as well as the channels broadcasting the competition.

  • When is the 2026 World Cup?

    The 2026 World Cup will kick off on 11 June 2026, with the opening ceremony taking place in Mexico and featuring a Group A match between Mexico and South Africa.

    The group stage will continue until 28 June 2026, after which the knockout stages will begin and run until 19 July 2026, with the final taking place in the United States.

     The tournamentOpeningFinal
    Event2026 World Cup

    11 June 2026

    19 July 2026

    Venue

    (United States – Mexico – Canada)

    Mexico

    United States

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  • Which channels will be broadcasting the 2026 World Cup?

    The Qatari beIN SPORTS group holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2026 World Cup in the Middle East, with beIN SPORTS HD and beIN SPORTS MAX dedicated to showing all the tournament’s matches.

    For fans of live online streaming, matches can be watched via the TOD TV and beIN Connect apps.

    Watch live streams anywhere in the world using Nord VPN.Subscribe now!

    The tournamentDateBroadcastersOnline streaming
    2026 World Cup11 June – 19 July 2026beIN Sports

    beIN Connect

    TOD

  • What is the format of the 2026 World Cup?

    Due to the massive expansion of the 2026 World Cup, which will feature 48 teams for the first time instead of the 36 in recent editions, FIFA has increased the number of groups to 12, spread across the three host nations.

    The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will qualify directly for the round of 32, which marks the start of the knockout stage and continues until the final to determine the champion.

    This change reflects FIFA’s desire to make the tournament more inclusive and competitive, allowing millions of fans around the world to follow new teams on the global stage, and increases the number of matches to 104, compared to 64 in previous editions, fuelling expectations that the 2026 tournament will be the biggest and most exciting in World Cup history.

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  • Fixtures for Group A at the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Mexico v South AfricaThursday 11 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-Azteca
    South Korea v Czech RepublicFriday 12 June 2026
    06:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-Akron
    2Czech Republic - South Africa Thursday 18 June 2026
    20:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 21:00 UAE    		-Mercedes-Benz
    Mexico v South KoreaFriday 19 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Akron
    3Mexico - Czech RepublicThursday 25 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Guadalajara
    South Africa v South KoreaThursday 25 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		- BBVA

  • Group A Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Mexico00000000
    2South Korea00000000
    3South Africa00000000
    4Czech Republic00000000

  • Fixture list for Group B of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Canada v Bosnia and HerzegovinaFriday 12 June 2026,
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-BMO Field
    Switzerland v QatarSaturday 13 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-Levi
    2Bosnia and Herzegovina - SwitzerlandWednesday 17 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-Sophie
    Canada - QatarFriday 19 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		-BC Plus
    3Switzerland - Canada Tuesday 24 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 24:00 UAE    		-BC Plus 
    Qatar v Bosnia and HerzegovinaWednesday 24 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-Lumen Field 

  • Group B Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Canada00000000
    2Switzerland00000000
    3Qatar00000000
    4Bosnia and Herzegovina00000000

  • Fixtures for Group C at the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Brazil v MoroccoSunday 14 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		-MetLife 
    Haiti v ScotlandSunday 14 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Gillette  
    2Scotland - MoroccoSaturday 20 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		-Gillette Stadium 
    Brazil - HaitiSaturday 20 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Lincoln Financial Field 
    3Scotland v BrazilThursday 25 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:02 UAE    		-Hard Rock Stadium 
    Morocco v HaitiThursday 25 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		-Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

  • Group C Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Brazil00000000
    2Morocco00000000
    3Scotland00000000
    4Haiti00000000

  • Fixture list for Group D of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatch ResultStadium
    1United States v ParaguaySaturday 13 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Sufi Stadium
    1Australia v TurkeySunday 14 June 2026
    08:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 09:00 UAE    		-BC Place Stadium
    2United States v AustraliaFriday 19 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-Lumen Field
    2Turkey v ParaguaySaturday 20 June 2026
    08:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 09:00 UAE    		-Levi Stadium
    3Turkey v United StatesFriday 24 June 2026
    06:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-Sufi Stadium
    3Paraguay - AustraliaFriday 24 June 2026
    06:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-Levi Stadium

  • Group D Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1America00000000
    2Paraguay00000000
    3Australia00000000
    4Turkey00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 5 of the 2026 World Cup

    The match MatchDateResultVenue
    1Germany v CuraçaoSunday 14 June 2026
    21:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 22:00 UAE    		-NRG
    Ivory Coast - EcuadorMonday 15 June 2026
    03:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE    		 NRG
    2Germany - Ivory CoastSunday 21 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		-BMO Field
    Ecuador - CuraçaoSunday 21 June 2026
    04:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE    		 Arohed
    3Ecuador v GermanyFriday 24 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		-MetLife
    Curacao - Ivory CoastFriday 24 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		 Lincoln Financial Field

  • Group 5 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Germany00000000
    2Curaçao00000000
    3Ivory Coast00000000
    4Ecuador00000000

  • Fixtures for Group F of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Netherlands v JapanMonday 15 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		-AT&T Stadium 
    Tunisia v SwedenMonday 15 June 2026
    06:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-BBVA Stadium 
    2Netherlands v SwedenSaturday 20 June 2026
    21:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 22:00 UAE    		-AT&T Stadium 
    Tunisia v JapanSunday 21 June 2026
    08:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 09:00 UAE    		-BBVA Stadium 
    3Tunisia v NetherlandsFriday 24 June 2026
    03:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE    		-Arrowhead Stadium 
    Japan v SwedenFriday 24 June 2026
    03:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE    		-AT&T Stadium 

  • Group F Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Netherlands00000000
    2Japan00000000
    3Sweden00000000
    4Tunisia00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 7 of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Belgium v EgyptMonday 15 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-Lumen Field
    Iran v New ZealandTuesday 16 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Sophie
    2Egypt - New ZealandMonday 22 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-BC Plus
    Belgium v IranSunday 21 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		-Sophie
    3Egypt v IranSaturday 25 June 2026
    07:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 08:00 UAE    		-Lumen Field
      Belgium v New ZealandSaturday 25 June 2026
    07:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 08:00 UAE    		-BC Plus

  • Group 7 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Belgium00000000
    2Egypt00000000
    3Iran00000000
    4New Zealand00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 8 of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Spain v Cape Verde Monday 15 June 2026
    20:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 21:00 UAE     		-Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    Saudi Arabia v UruguayTuesday 16 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE     		-Hard Rock Stadium 
    2Spain v Saudi ArabiaSunday 21 June 2026
    20:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 21:00 UAE     		-Mercedes-Benz Stadium 
    Uruguay v Cape VerdeMonday 22 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE     		-Hard Rock Stadium 
    3Cape Verde - Saudi ArabiaSaturday 25 June 2026
    04:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE     		-NRG Stadium 
    Uruguay v SpainSaturday 25 June 2026
    04:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE     		-Akron Stadium 

  • Group 8 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Spain00000000
    2Cape Verde 00000000
    3Saudi Arabia00000000
    4Uruguay00000000

  • Fixtures for Group 9 of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1France v SenegalTuesday 16 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-MetLife
    Norway v IraqWednesday 17 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		 Gillette, Foxborough
    2France - IraqTuesday 23 June 2026
    01:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE    		-Lincoln Financial Field
    Norway - SenegalTuesday 23 June 2026
    04:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE    		 MetLife
    3Norway v FranceFriday 24 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-Gillette
    Senegal - IraqFriday 24 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-BMO Field 

  • Group 9 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1France00000000
    2Norway00000000
    3Senegal00000000
    4Iraq00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 10 at the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Austria v JordanWednesday 17 June 2026
    02:00 Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		 Levi
    Argentina v Algeria Wednesday 17 June 2026
    05:00 Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Arrohed
    2Austria - ArgentinaMonday 22 June 2026
    21:00 Saudi Arabia, 22:00 UAE    		-AT&T
    Jordan v AlgeriaTuesday 23 June 2026
    07:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 08:00 UAE    		-Levi
    3Jordan v ArgentinaSunday 28 June 2026,
    06:00 Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-AT&T
    Algeria v AustriaSunday 28 June 2026
    06:00 Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-Arrohead

  • Group 10 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Argentina 00000000
    2Austria 00000000
    3Algeria 00000000
    4Jordan 00000000

  • Fixtures for Group 11 at the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Portugal v Democratic Republic of the Congo Wednesday 17 June 2026
    21:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 22:00 UAE     		-NRG Stadium
    Uzbekistan v ColombiaThursday 18 June 2026
    06:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE     		-Azteca Stadium
    2Portugal v UzbekistanTuesday 23 June 2026
    21:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 22:00 UAE     		-NRG Stadium 
    Colombia v Democratic Republic of the CongoWednesday 24 June 2026
    06:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE     		-Akron Stadium 
    3Colombia v PortugalSunday 28 June 2026
    03:30 am Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:30 am UAE     		-Hard Rock Stadium 
    Democratic Republic of the Congo v UzbekistanSunday 28 June 2026
    03:30 am Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:30 am UAE     		-Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

  • Group 11 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Portugal00000000
    2Colombia00000000
    3Uzbekistan 00000000
    4Democratic Republic of the Congo00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 12 of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1England v Croatia Thursday 18 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia – 01:00 UAE     		-AT&T Stadium 
    Ghana v PanamaThursday 18 June 2026
    03:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE     		-BMO Field 
    2England v GhanaWednesday 24 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE     		-Gillette Stadium 
    Panama v CroatiaWednesday 24 June 2026
    03:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE     		-BMO Field 
    3Panama v EnglandSunday 28 June 2026
    01:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE     		-MetLife Stadium 
    Croatia v GhanaSunday 28 June 2026
    01:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE     		-Lincoln Financial Field 

  • Group 12 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1England00000000
    2Croatia00000000
    3Ghana00000000
    4Panama00000000

  • 2026 World Cup Fixtures – Round of 32

    NumberMatchDateResultVenue
    1Runner-up of Group A - Runner-up of Group BSunday 28 June 2026
    22:00 Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		 Sufi Stadium
    2Group C winners – Group F runners-upMonday 29 June 2026
    20:00 Saudi Arabia, 21:00 UAE    		 NRG Stadium
    3Group 5 winners – Third-placed team from Group 1/2/3/4/6Monday 29 June 2026
    23:30 Saudi Arabia, 00:30 UAE    		 Gillette Stadium
    4Group F winners – Group C runners-upTuesday 30 June 2026
    04:00 Saudi Arabia, 05:30 UAE    		 BBVA Stadium
    5Runner-up of Group 5 – Runner-up of Group 9Tuesday 30 June 2026
    20:00 Saudi Arabia, 21:00 UAE    		 Dallas Cowboys Stadium
    6Group 9 winners – 3rd-placed teams from Groups 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8Wednesday 1 July 2026
    00:00 Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		 MetLife Stadium
    7Group 1 winner – 3rd-placed team from Groups 3, 5, 6, 8 or 9Wednesday 1 July 2026
    04:00 Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE    		 Azteca Stadium
    8Winner of Group 12 – Third-placed team from Group 5/8/9/10/11Wednesday 1 July 2026
    19:00 Saudi Arabia, 20:00 UAE    		 Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    10Group 7 winner – 3rd place in Groups 1/5/8/9/10Wednesday 1 July 2026
    23:00 Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		 Lumen Field
    9Group 4 winner – 3rd-placed team from Groups 2, 5, 6, 7 or 8Thursday 2 July 2026
    03:00 Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE    		 Levai Stadium
    12Winner of Group 8 – Runner-up of Group 10Thursday 2 July 2026
    22:00 Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		 Sufi Stadium
    11Runner-up of Group 11 – Runner-up of Group 12Friday 3 July 2026
    02:00 Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		 BMO Field
    13Group 2 winners – Third-placed teams from Groups 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10Friday 3 July 2026
    06:00 Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		 BC Place
    14Runner-up of Group 4 – Runner-up of Group 7Friday 3 July 2026
    21:00 Saudi Arabia, 22:00 UAE    		 Dallas Cowboys Stadium
    15Group 10 winners – Group 8 runners-upSaturday 4 July 2026
    01:00 Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE    		 Hard Rock Stadium
    16Group 11 winners – Third-placed team from Groups 4, 5, 9, 10 or 12Saturday 4 July 2026
    04:30 Saudi Arabia, 05:30 UAE    		 Arrowhead Stadium

  • 2026 World Cup Fixtures – Round of 16

    NumberMatchDateResultVenue
    1Winner of Match 1 v Winner of Match 4Saturday 4 July 2026
    20:00 Saudi Arabia, 21:00 UAE    		 NRG Stadium
    2Winner of Match 3 – Winner of Match 6Sunday 5 July 2026
    00:00 Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		 Lincoln Financial Field
    3Winner of Match 11 – Winner of Match 12Sunday 5 July 2026
    23:00 Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		 MetLife Stadium
    4Winner of Match 9 – Winner of Match 10Monday 6 July 2026
    03:00 Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE    		 Azteca Stadium
    5Winner of Match 2 – Winner of Match 5Monday 6 July 2026
    22:00 Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		 Dallas Cowboys Stadium
    6Winner of Match 7 – Winner of Match 8Tuesday 7 July 2026
    03:00 Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE    		 Lumen Field
    7Winner of Match 15 – Winner of Match 14Tuesday 7 July 2026
    19:00 Saudi Arabia, 20:00 UAE    		 Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    8Winner of Match 13 v Winner of Match 16Tuesday 7 July 2026
    23:00 Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		 BC Place

  • 2026 World Cup Fixtures – Quarter-finals

    NumberMatchDateResultVenue
    1Winner of Round of 16 1 - Winner of Round of 16 2Thursday 9 July 2026
    23:00 Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		 Gillette Stadium
    2Winner of Round of 16 Match 5 – Winner of Round of 16 Match 6Friday 10 July 2026
    22:00 Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		 Sufi Stadium
    3Winner of Round of 16 Match 3 – Winner of Round of 16 Match 4Saturday 11 July 2026
    00:00 Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		 Hard Rock Stadium
    4Winner of Round of 16 Match 7 – Winner of Round of 16 Match 8Saturday 11 July 2026
    04:00 Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE    		 Arrowhead Stadium

  • 2026 World Cup Fixtures – Semi-finals

    The matchDateResultVenue
    Winner of Quarter-final 1 v Winner of Quarter-final 2Tuesday 14 July 2026
    22:00 Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		 Dallas Cowboys Stadium
    Winner of Quarter-final 3 v Winner of Quarter-final 4Wednesday 15 July 2026
    22:00 Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

  • Third-place play-off

    The matchDateResultVenue
    The two losing teams from the semi-finalsSunday 19 July 2026
    00:00 Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		 Hard Rock Stadium

  • 2026 World Cup Final

    The matchDateResultVenue
    2026 World Cup FinalSunday 19 July 2026
    22:00 Saudi Arabia, 23:00 UAE    		 MetLife Stadium

  • The World Cup’s All-Time Roll of Honour

    Since the World Cup began in 1930, only eight teams have ever managed to lift football’s most prestigious trophy. Brazil remain at the top of the table with five historic titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002), having introduced the world to legendary names such as Pelé, Romário and Ronaldo.

    They are followed by Italy and Germany, each with four titles, with Germany having won three of them as ‘West Germany’ before adding a fourth following reunification in 2014. Argentina, meanwhile, has cemented its status with three triumphs, the most recent of which came in the 2022 edition under the leadership of Lionel Messi.

    Also on the list of champions is Uruguay, who opened the tournament’s record books with the 1930 title and added a second in 1950, alongside France, who have won twice (1998 and 2018). Meanwhile, both England and Spain have managed just a single title, the former in 1966 and the latter in 2010, leaving the dream of repeating that success alive to this day.

    YearHostWinnerFinal resultRunner-up
    1930UruguayUruguay4–2Argentina
    1934ItalyItaly2–1 after extra timeCzechoslovakia
    1938FranceItaly4–2Hungary
    1950BrazilUruguay2–1Brazil
    1954SwitzerlandWest Germany3–2Hungary
    1958SwedenBrazil5–2Sweden
    1962ChileBrazil3–1Czechoslovakia
    1966EnglandEngland4–2 (a.e.t.)West Germany
    1970MexicoBrazil4–1Italy
    1974West GermanyWest Germany2–1Netherlands
    1978ArgentinaArgentina3–1 (a.e.t.)Netherlands
    1982SpainItaly3–1West Germany
    1986MexicoArgentina3–2West Germany
    1990ItalyWest Germany1–0Argentina
    1994United StatesBrazil0–0 (3–2 on penalties)Italy
    1998FranceFrance3–0Brazil
    2002South Korea and JapanBrazil2–0Germany
    2006GermanyItaly1–1 (5–3)France
    2010South AfricaSpain1–0 (a.e.t.)Netherlands
    2014BrazilGermany1–0 (extra time)Argentina
    2018RussiaFrance4–1Croatia
    2022QatarArgentina3–3 (4–2) on penaltiesFrance