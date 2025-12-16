Getty Images Sport
2025 Puskas & Marta Awards: Lamine Yamal & Declan Rice beaten to FIFA goal prize as Lizbeth Ovalle's sensational scorpion kick wins Women's vote
Rice and Yamal snubbed after scoring stunners
Montiel secured his award for his spectacular bicycle kick goal scored for Club Atletico Independiente against Independiente Rivadavia in the Argentine Primera Division. The stunning acrobatic effort beat out a competitive field of nominees including Rice and teen sensation Lamine Yamal. Rice was nominated for his phenomenal long-range free-kick against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, a goal that many thought was a strong contender. Yamal earned his nomination for a brilliant curling strike against Espanyol, which helped seal La Liga title for Barcelona.
Despite their memorable goals and the support from fans during the voting period, they were ultimately edged out by Montiel's extraordinary strike. In the women's category, Lizbeth Ovalle of Tigres UANL was recognised for her audacious 'reverse scorpion kick' goal against Guadalajara, a moment of skill and imagination that captured global attention and earned her the historic first Marta Award and you can watch both the goals here:
Infantino on Puskas winner: 'A goal truly worthy of this honour’
After the awards were announced, FIFA president Gianni Infantino took to social media to congratulate the pair, he said: "Congratulations to 🇦🇷 Santiago Montiel on winning the 2025 FIFA Puskás Award. Your astonishing overhead kick for Club Atletico Independiente in Argentina’s Primera Division showcased remarkable technique, agility and skill, and is a goal truly worthy of this honour. 👏 The third Argentine to win this award, @santiago_montiel15 produced a moment that delighted fans, won admiration from around the world, and will inspire young players everywhere. ⚽"
Infantino on Marta award: 'Thank you for this great moment'
And on the award handed to Ovalle, he added: "I am happy to share that 🇲🇽 Lizbeth Ovalle is the winner of the 2025 FIFA Marta Award in recognition of her audacious, breathtaking goal for @clubtigresfemenil against Chivas Guadalajara! 👏 @lizbethovalle11 scored a brilliant 'reverse scorpion kick’, displaying a feat of wonderful technique, unmissable skill and great imagination. Thank you for this great moment, which has captured attention across the football world and congratulations on this deserved award. 🏆"
Ronaldo and McTominay in running for next year
The awards take into goals scored between August 2025 and 2026, the race for next years' prizes is already heating up and will likely be heavily influenced by spectacular strikes during the forthcoming World Cup. A leading contender is Scotland's Scott McTominay, who scored a sensational overhead kick against Denmark, Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven for a stunning solo effort and the ever-present threat of a stunning Cristiano Ronaldo stunner.
The Portuguese icon scored a stunning overhead kick in Al-Nassr's 4-1 victory over Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on November 23, 2025. The 40-year-old rolled back the years to meet a cross in the sixth minute of stoppage time with an acrobatic volley, his 954th career goal, drawing comparisons to his iconic 2018 bicycle kick for Real Madrid against Juventus.
