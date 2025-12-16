2025 Puskas & Marta Awards: Lamine Yamal & Declan Rice beaten to FIFA goal prize as Lizbeth Ovalle's sensational scorpion kick wins Women's vote

Montiel secured his award for his spectacular bicycle kick goal scored for Club Atletico Independiente against Independiente Rivadavia in the Argentine Primera Division. The stunning acrobatic effort beat out a competitive field of nominees including Rice and teen sensation Lamine Yamal. Rice was nominated for his phenomenal long-range free-kick against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, a goal that many thought was a strong contender. Yamal earned his nomination for a brilliant curling strike against Espanyol, which helped seal La Liga title for Barcelona.

Despite their memorable goals and the support from fans during the voting period, they were ultimately edged out by Montiel's extraordinary strike. In the women's category, Lizbeth Ovalle of Tigres UANL was recognised for her audacious 'reverse scorpion kick' goal against Guadalajara, a moment of skill and imagination that captured global attention and earned her the historic first Marta Award and you can watch both the goals here: