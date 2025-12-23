2025 Africa Cup of Nations Wrap: Nicolas Jackson strikes brace as Senegal post statement victory over Botswana

The Democratic Republic of Congo began their Africa Cup of Nations journey with a slim 1-0 win over Benin at the Al Barid Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Powered by their stars that play in the English Premier League, Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, DR Congo broke the deadlock in the 16th minute. With an assist from Masuaku, Theo Bongonda found the back of the net, and Benin could not recover from that early first-half setback.

Meanwhile, Cedric Bakambu's header was ruled out for an offside after a long VAR assessment.

Benin's first shot on target was registered by Romaric Amoussou in the 65th minute.

Saturnin Allagbe, the only player who was part of the squad that posted Benin's best-ever run in an AFCON competition by reaching the quarter-finals, made a critical save to deny Bakambu late in the second half.

Due to problems with the referee's communications equipment, in the second half, 10 minutes were added after regulation time.

The Leopards now top their group, but things might change after the conclusion of the other match involving former champions Senegal and COSAFA nation Botswana.