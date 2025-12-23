2025 Africa Cup of Nations Wrap: Nicolas Jackson strikes brace as Senegal post statement victory over Botswana
DR Congo 1-0 Benin
The Democratic Republic of Congo began their Africa Cup of Nations journey with a slim 1-0 win over Benin at the Al Barid Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
Powered by their stars that play in the English Premier League, Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, DR Congo broke the deadlock in the 16th minute. With an assist from Masuaku, Theo Bongonda found the back of the net, and Benin could not recover from that early first-half setback.
Meanwhile, Cedric Bakambu's header was ruled out for an offside after a long VAR assessment.
Benin's first shot on target was registered by Romaric Amoussou in the 65th minute.
Saturnin Allagbe, the only player who was part of the squad that posted Benin's best-ever run in an AFCON competition by reaching the quarter-finals, made a critical save to deny Bakambu late in the second half.
Due to problems with the referee's communications equipment, in the second half, 10 minutes were added after regulation time.
The Leopards now top their group, but things might change after the conclusion of the other match involving former champions Senegal and COSAFA nation Botswana.
Senegal 3-0 Botswana
Nicolas Jackson struck a brace as Senegal defeated Botswana 3-0 in a Group D match at Grande Stade de Tanger on Tuesday.
The Bayern Munich forward, on loan from Chelsea, broke the deadlock with five minutes to halftime before he doubled the Teranga Lions' advantage and sealed his double in the 58th minute.
Cherif Ndiaye then threw the contest beyond the Zebras' reach with the third goal for Senegal right at the death.
It was a bright start to the tournament by Senegal against Botswana who are making only their second appearance at AFCON.
Tuesday's result saw the West Africans removing DR Congo from the top of the table after the Leopards had temporarily taken the lead after edging Benin 1-0 earlier in the day.
Senegal's victory was biggest scoreline of this tournament edition so far.
