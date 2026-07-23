The conspiracy theories coming out of Argentina have reached levels worthy of study since Spain were crowned world champions. Content creators who profit from views and engagement have led the charge.

The traditional press wants no part of this chaos. Fans are another matter. Tens of thousands of them crave supernatural explanations for what was, in reality, a simple defeat against a better opponent.

One phrase captures it best. "Something happened" spread everywhere after Messi's motivational speech, and it spread so far that coach Lionel Scaloni, a legend like Mario Kempes and even the Argentine Football Association had to step in to halt the escalation. The latest claim: that Pau Cubarsí's ball in the final minute actually crossed the line into Unai Simón's goal.

"Marca newspaper" gathered 13 theories circulating in Argentina, all insisting a conspiracy was mounted against the Tango dancers.