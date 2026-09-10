'Look at some of my colleagues!' - Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle questions Premier League referees after becoming only manager booked for touchline behaviour

Jaissle has expressed his frustration with the officiating standards in the Premier League after becoming the first manager to be cautioned this season. The 38-year-old, who arrived at St James' Park from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli last month, was shown a yellow card by referee Rob Jones during the Magpies' 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Reflecting on the incident several days later, Jaissle was adamant that his actions were purely motivational rather than disruptive. "I hope I don't need to adapt," the German told reporters. "I was really clear that I was disappointed. I made that also really clear in many aspects because, from my point of view, if you're 20cm outside your box and you encourage and support your own team in a positive way, an emotional way, I'm not sure if that's then a yellow card."