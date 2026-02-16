Joaquim Viana

Correspondent for Brazilian and American football

I am a writer covering national and international football. I like to stay informed about everything happening in every corner of the football world, and I have great respect even for less prominent regions. In fact, I believe the world’s most popular sport should be viewed with a bit more rationality.

My story with football:

In the years when the internet was barely around, one of my first and most solid contacts with football was through sticker albums. The first I remember is the 1998 Brasileirão, followed by the 1998 World Cup album. That sea of information fascinated me.

Specialties:

Football schedules of broadcasting outlets

National and international football statistics

🌟 My favorite football memory:

Ronaldo’s two goals in the 2002 World Cup final against Germany, which secured Brazil’s fifth title, still move me whenever I watch it.

My favorite stories:

