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Europa League
team-logoFreiburg
Tupras Stadyumu
team-logoAston Villa
Book Europa League Final TicketsEuropa League Final Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get UEFA Europa League Final 2026 tickets: Freiburg vs Aston Villa, prices, Beşiktaş Stadium and more information

SHOPPING
Tickets
Europa League
Aston Villa
Freiburg

Secure a ticket to watch one of the highlights of the European football season

Aston Villa take on Freiburg at the Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul on May 20 in the UEFA Europa League Final, dreaming of lifting the trophy aloft.

Aston Villa secured their place in the showpiece event after an emphatic 4-1 aggregate comeback against Nottingham Forest, while SC Freiburg booked their first-ever European final by narrowly overcoming Braga 4-3 on aggregate.

Let GOAL help guide you through the UEFA Europa League final ticket-purchasing process, including where to buy them, how much they will cost, and more.

Europa League Final - Freiburg vs Aston VillaBook Tickets

When is the UEFA Europa League Final: Freiburg vs Aston Villa?

crest
Europa League - Final
Tupras Stadyumu

The winners will gain a place in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition already.

The Europa League winners will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

How to buy UEFA Europa League Final 2026: Freiburg vs Aston Villa tickets?

Tickets for the Europa League Final are available through three primary avenues: the official ticket portals of the two finalists and directly through UEFA.

  • UEFA Ballot: The application window for the general public ballot closed in late March. Successful applicants have already been notified and allocated their seats via the lottery system.
  • Club Portals: Now that Aston Villa and SC Freiburg are confirmed as finalists, both clubs have received an allocation of approximately 12,000 tickets each. These are being sold directly through their own box offices, typically following a priority points system for season ticket holders and members.
  • Secondary Sites: For fans who missed out on the ballot or do not meet club priority criteria, secondary marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets and Ticombo are an alternative option to secure last-minute seats, though prices may fluctuate based on the high demand.
Europa League Final - Aston Villa vs FreiburgBook Tickets

How much are UEFA Europa League Final 2026: Freiburg vs Aston Villa tickets?

Official ticket prices for the UEFA Europa League Final 2026 range from €40 to €240 and are tiered as follows:

  • Fans First: €40 (reserved for fans of Frieburg and Villa)
  • Category 3: €65
  • Category 2: €160
  • Category 1: €240

The remaining capacity is split between the general public (via the UEFA ballot) and the 'UEFA family', which includes local organizers, national associations, commercial partners, and broadcasters.

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ and UEFA’s official ticket portals for additional information and on secondary resale sites such as LiveFootballTickets for current availability.

What to expect from Europa League Final: Freiburg vs Aston Villa?

Freiburg

Injuries and Suspensions

Aston Villa

Freiburg vs Aston Villa lineups

4-2-3-1
Freiburg crest
Freiburg
SCF
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
N. AtuboluN. AtuboluL. KueblerL. KueblerP. LienhartP. LienhartM. GinterM. GinterP. TreuP. TreuJ. BesteJ. BesteM. EggesteinM. EggesteinJ. ManzambiJ. Manzambiteam-logoN. HoeflerV. GrifoV. GrifoI. MatanovicI. MatanovicE. MartinezE. MartinezM. CashM. CashE. KonsaE. KonsaP. TorresP. TorresL. DigneL. DigneY. TielemansY. TielemansE. BuendiaE. BuendiaM. RogersM. RogersJ. McGinnJ. McGinnV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefO. WatkinsO. Watkins
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
Freiburg

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Schuster
  • U. Emery
SCF

SCF - Form

BRA
L2-1
WOB
D1-1
BRA
W3-1
HSV
L3-2
RBL
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
AVL

AVL - Form

NFO
L1-0
TOT
L1-2
NFO
W4-0
BUR
D2-2
LIV
W4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Frequently asked questions

The 2026 Europa League final will take place at Besiktas Park on Wednesday, May 20. Besiktas Park (or Besiktas Stadyumu) is an all-seater, multi-purpose stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, with a capacity of 42,590. 

It was built on the site of Besiktas' former home, BJK Inonu Stadium. The venue staged the all-English 2019 UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea and after the upcoming UEFA Europa League final, it is set to host the 2027 UEFA Conference League final too.

The 2026 Europa League winners will gain a place in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition. They will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

 

Tickets for the Europa League Final are traditionally available through three avenues, the official ticket portals of both participating teams and directly through UEFA itself. 

Similar to high-demand fixtures in other club and international competitions, the governing body sells tickets for the UEFA Europa League Final not through traditional sales pathways but by ballot instead, to manage the huge demand as fairly as possible. 

The application window for the general public ballot was open between March 16-20, with UEFA allocating seats via a lottery system shortly after the deadline.

 

The general public ballot for the 2026 UEFA Europa League Final in Istanbul is now closed. The application window ran until 11:00 CET on March 20.

30 different clubs have reigned supreme since the inaugural addition of the UEFA Cup in 1972 (known as the Europa League from the 2009/10 season), but these are the most successful sides in the competition’s history.

Titles / Club(s)

7: Sevilla

3: Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Juventus, Atletico Madrid

2: Borussia Monchengladbach, Feyenoord, Eintracht Frankfurt, IFK Goteborg, Real Madrid, Parma, Porto, Chelsea

 

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