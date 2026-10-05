How to get Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund is the defining rivalry of German football. Held at the world-famous Allianz Arena in Munich, this blockbuster fixture features two of Europe’s most decorated clubs going head-to-head for domestic dominance. Fans can expect world-class quality, high intensity, and an unforgettable matchday atmosphere.

GOAL provides all the necessary details on match scheduling, pricing, and how to purchase your tickets today.

When is Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga kick-off?

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 31 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Allianz Arena

Where to buy Der Klassiker tickets?

Official tickets for Bayern Munich home fixtures are distributed through the official FC Bayern Munich ticketing platform. High fan club membership numbers and season ticket demand mean general public allocations on the official site sell out almost immediately after release.

If you miss out during the primary sale, StubHubis your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Der Klassiker tickets?

Official ticket prices set by FC Bayern Munich for standard Bundesliga home matches start at €15 for standing areas and range up to €80 for top-category seated sections.

On secondary platforms like StubHub, entry-level options start at approximately €120 for standard seating, with prices fluctuating based on seat location and demand.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Form

Bayern Munich have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing only once, against Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. Their most recent outing ended in a 7-0 victory over Union Berlin, and they also recorded a 5-0 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League during that run. Across those five matches Bayern have scored 13 goals and conceded none in their two most recent games.

Borussia Dortmund are in perfect form, winning all five of their last five matches without defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at VfB Stuttgart, and they also beat Villarreal 3-2 in the Champions League during that sequence. Dortmund have scored 14 goals across those five fixtures while conceding just five.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Super Cup on 22 August 2026, when Bayern Munich won 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won three times, with one draw and one Dortmund victory. Bayern have scored ten goals in those five meetings, with Dortmund scoring seven.



