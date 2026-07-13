The FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached a point of absolute fever pitch, and the global scramble for World Cup tickets has officially broken all historical records.

The bracket has already produced jaw-dropping spectacles: Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil in New York, while a ten-man England squad outlasted co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in an all-time classic thriller at the Azteca Stadium. Their reward? A locked-in, star-studded Quarterfinal blockbuster on Saturday, July 11, in Miami.

Planning your tournament ticketing strategy takes careful research into official application windows and venue seat categories. While finalizing your tournament preparations, ensuring your sports gaming account is fully funded with bonus credits is a smart move. Visit our promo review to unlock top-tier rewards with our verified 1xbet promo code. We are officially in the thick of the dramatic Round of 16, where tournament dreams are forged and heavyweight giants are falling by the wayside.

Meanwhile, France and Morocco have successfully booked their path to a high-stakes meeting in Boston today.

Full schedule of upcoming World Cup 2026 fixtures

How to buy World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

READ MORE: How to buy World Cup 2026 resale tickets: FIFA Official Resale, Mexico resale, information & more

Can I buy World Cup 2026 resale tickets?

Yes. The FIFA Resale Marketplace is the official channel for secure exchanges and reopened on April 2.

It is accessible via the ticket portal on the FIFA website for international, American, and Canadian residents.

Residents of Mexico should use the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA), which also reopened to handle local resale transactions under official safeguards.

Secondary marketplaces like StubHub remain a popular and viable option for fans looking for specific seating blocks or entry to the most red-hot fixtures of the tournament.

Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.

How much are FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets?

FIFA previously announced that with dynamic pricing in place, tickets can start as low as $60 for early group-stage matches, but may rise to over $10,000 for the Final.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases.

Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $10,875

What is the FIFA variable pricing?

FIFA’s ticketing approach aligns with trends across various sports and entertainment sectors, where prices fluctuate to optimize sales and attendance.

FIFA applies variable pricing (along with dynamic pricing) for the World Cup 2026 ticket process, which means prices can fluctuate throughout the various sales phases based on a review of demand and availability for each match.

Ticket prices are subject to change at any moment, which offers more flexibility in navigating potential unforeseen developments.

With FIFA’s World Cup 2026 variable pricing, prices are set flexibly before tickets are offered at each sales phase. However, dynamic pricing will take effect once a sales phase is opened.

Which teams have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

A total of 211 teams embarked on the journey to the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup, with all 48 national team spots now officially filled. This includes the three host nations - Canada, Mexico, and the United States -who qualified automatically.

The final field for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is as follows:

AFC (Asia): Australia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan

Australia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan CAF (Africa): Algeria, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia

Algeria, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia CONCACAF (North/Central America & Caribbean): Canada, Curacao, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, United States

Canada, Curacao, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, United States CONMEBOL (South America): Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay OFC (Oceania): New Zealand

New Zealand UEFA (Europe): Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye

The qualification process concluded on March 31, 2026, with the final intercontinental and European playoff winners securing their places in the expanded 12-group tournament set to begin this June.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States).

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America.

For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows: