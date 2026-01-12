Mali

Mali Overview

Djigui Diarra, Mali vs Tunisia

Ex-Chiefs target inspires Mali to AFCON Round of 16 win over Tunisia to set date with Mane's Senegal

The Eagles endured a tough time at Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca against the Carthage Eagles to make the last eight of the biennial competition and send their fans into raptures. The North African team were punished for failing to take their chances and coming up with tactics to stop the determined opponents who played with a man less for almost 100 minutes. Ex-Glamour Boys target saved two penalties in the shootout to see his team through.

Africa Cup of NationsMali vs Tunisia
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
6Sogndal 2 crestSogndal 2850326121415
W
L
W
L
W
7Foerde crestFoerde95041521-615
W
W
W
W
L
8Fana crestFana93151920-110
L
L
D
W
W
9Aasane 2 crestAasane 292431315-210
L
D
W
L
L
10Austevoll crestAustevoll92342028-89
D
W
W
L
D
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Betting spotlight

USMNT vs Senegal Predictions: Lions of Teranga for the win
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