Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoMali
Stade Ibn-Batouta
team-logoSenegal
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Mali vs Senegal Africa Cup of Nations game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Senegal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Mali and Senegal meet in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals, it will be more than just a knockout tie. It will be a battle of regional pride. The Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier is set to host this titanic battle between the two giants, with a coveted place in the semi-finals at stake.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Mali vs Senegal as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
UKE4
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mali vs Senegal kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage
Stade Ibn-Batouta

Today's game between Mali and Senegal will kick off at 11 am ET and 4 pm GMT.

Match context

This clash pits two West African rivals against each other with a place in the AFCON semi-finals on the line — and it promises tactical intensity and contrasting styles. Senegal arrives as one of the tournament favourites, carrying the weight of expectation that comes with recent continental success and a squad packed with elite talent.

FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 37-SEN-SDNGetty Images

Based on current form, firepower, and recent history, anything other than safe passage to the next round will be unacceptable for Senegal. Their journey to the quarter-finals has underlined why they are widely tipped to lift the trophy once again this year, having done so in 2021 in Cameroon.

Solid defensively and ruthless going forward, Senegal have shown an ability to control matches while also punishing opponents on the counterattack in this edition. The Lions of Teranga have not lost in 15 AFCON matches in regulation time — their longest ever unbeaten streak at the tournament.

Their impressive forward line has been lethal, having scored 10 goals in four matches so far at AFCON 2025, making them one of the most consistent attacking sides. Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Ismaela Sarr, and Pape Gueye are just some of the names that contribute to Senegal’s success.

Mali’s path to the last eight, meanwhile, has been built on resilience, stubbornness, and mental fortitude. They may not have dazzled with free-flowing football, but they have demonstrated remarkable mental strength. The Eagles have drawn all their matches in normal time, only advancing from the last 16 via penalties against Tunisia after going down to ten men early.

MOROCCO-RABAT-AFCON-FOOTBALL-MAL-TUNGetty Images

They’ve stayed compact and hard to break down, but goalscoring has been limited, with much of their attacking output coming from set-pieces and penalties. Coach Tom Saintfiet and his squad emphasise toughness and tactical discipline — traits that could trouble Senegal if Mali executes perfectly.

Team news & squads

Mali vs Senegal Probable lineups

MaliHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestSEN
16
D. Diarra
5
A. Diaby
3
A. Dante
2
H. Traore
25
O. Camara
19
K. Doumbia
20
M. Sangare
7
D. Nene
23
A. Dieng
10
Y. Bissouma
17
L. Sinayoko
16
E. Mendy
15
K. Diatta
19
M. Niakhate
3
K. Koulibaly
14
I. Jakobs
26
P. Gueye
10
S. Mane
18
I. Sarr
5
I. Gueye
13
I. Ndiaye
11
N. Jackson

4-2-3-1

SENAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Saintfiet

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Thiaw

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Mali will arrive with a couple of absentees for Friday’s fixture, as Woyo Coulibaly is suspended after he was sent off in their round of 16 encounter against Tunisia. Lassana Coulibaly is not expected to feature in Tangier after he suffered an injury.

Senegal, on the other hand, have a fully fit squad to choose from, and coach Pape Thiaw will be spoilt for choice.

Form

MAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MAL

Last 5 matches

SEN

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

6

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Historically, Senegal have enjoyed the upper hand in this West African rivalry, rarely losing to Mali in competitive fixtures. That record adds another layer of pressure for Mali, but also motivation — an opportunity to rewrite history on one of Africa’s biggest stages.

For Senegal, anything less than a semi-final appearance would be viewed as a disappointment. For Mali, progression would represent a major statement and a reminder that AFCON often rewards resolve as much as reputation.

Standings

0