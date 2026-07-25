Machico Overview

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Folarin Balogun USMNT 2026 World Cup

Not Balogun! Villa prediction sees keeper preferred to USMNT star

Aston Villa have been credited with interest in Folarin Balogun, but Stan Collymore has told GOAL why Unai Emery is likely to favour another 2026 World Cup star over a United States international that made plenty of headlines at FIFA’s flagship event. The Villans are looking to bolster their ranks from back to front during the summer, with comings and goings being mooted.

ExclusiveF. Balogun
Benjamin Cremaschi, Parma

Report: Former Miami star Cremaschi makes Parma move permanent

Former Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi has reportedly made his Parma move permanent, after the Serie A club picked up his buy option for just under $5 million. The American made nine appearances for the Italian side before suffering a season-ending meniscus injury in March. His permanent departure would seem to open roster flexibility for the Herons.

B. CremaschiInter Miami CF
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-PARMA

Inter clinch Serie A title with three games to spare after Parma victory

Inter have officially been crowned Serie A champions for the 2025-26 season following a clinical 2-0 victory over Parma at a packed San Siro, with Marcus Thuram and ex-Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan grabbing the goals. The Nerazzurri secured their 21st Scudetto with three matches still left to play, sparking jubilant scenes in Milan as they pulled out of reach of chasing rivals Napoli and AC Milan.

InterSerie A
SSC Napoli v AC Milan - Serie A

In the immediate aftermath of the dramatic events that have rocked Italian football, sources close to Juventus have confirmed that the club’s former manager is now being considered

Napoli is weighing up its options between three candidates. The Partenopei hierarchy is expected to make a decisive choice within the next 48 hours, with the shortlisted trio offering contrasting styles and experience levels. The club’s technical staff have completed detailed reports on each profile, focusing on tactical compatibility, leadership qualities and track record in high-pressure environments. Sources close to the club suggest that the final decision will prioritise long-term project fit over short-term results, a shift in philosophy that reflects Napoli’s ambition to challenge for silverware consistently rather than pursue one-off coups. The board is aware that fans and sponsors are watching closely, and it is determined to present a candidate who can unite the dressing room and inspire confidence across the city.

T. MottaA. Conte
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July 2026
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Standings

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PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
12Lecce crestLecce00000000
13Monza crestMonza00000000
14Parma Calcio 1913 crestParma Calcio 191300000000
15Roma crestRoma00000000
16SSC Napoli crestSSC Napoli00000000
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