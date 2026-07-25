Machico Overview

In the immediate aftermath of the dramatic events that have rocked Italian football, sources close to Juventus have confirmed that the club’s former manager is now being considered

Napoli is weighing up its options between three candidates. The Partenopei hierarchy is expected to make a decisive choice within the next 48 hours, with the shortlisted trio offering contrasting styles and experience levels. The club’s technical staff have completed detailed reports on each profile, focusing on tactical compatibility, leadership qualities and track record in high-pressure environments. Sources close to the club suggest that the final decision will prioritise long-term project fit over short-term results, a shift in philosophy that reflects Napoli’s ambition to challenge for silverware consistently rather than pursue one-off coups. The board is aware that fans and sponsors are watching closely, and it is determined to present a candidate who can unite the dressing room and inspire confidence across the city.