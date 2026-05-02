Jamaica

Jamaica Overview

Wes Morgan BMO Podcast GFX

🎥 | Wes Morgan reveals all about Leicester's miracle title win

In the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast, Wes Morgan, captain of Leicester City's historic title-winning side, shares the real story behind one of the greatest underdog achievements in football history. The conversation dives deep into the mindset behind the Foxes' impossible Premier League title win, a 5000-1 miracle that shocked the world. The ex-Nottingham Forest defender also discusses his battles with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, his pride at representing Jamaica and more.

ExclusiveW. Morgan
Congo DR v Jamaica - FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament

Ex-Man Utd star ends DR Congo’s 52-year World Cup wait

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe sparked wild celebrations in Kinshasa by scoring a dramatic 100th-minute winner to send DR Congo to the 2026 World Cup. The historic 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the intercontinental play-off final ends a 52-year absence from the global stage for the Central African nation.

World CupA. Tuanzebe
Mason Greenwood Jamaica

Greenwood could end England hopes for WC chance with Jamaica

Mason Greenwood may yet bring his hopes of earning an England recall to a close by pledging allegiance to Jamaica at the 2026 World Cup, admits a man that once trod a similar path. Frank Sinclair joined the Reggae Boyz ranks for a major tournament adventure in 1998 and has told GOAL why a forward starring at Marseille could take a similar decision.

M. GreenwoodWorld Cup
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May 2026
Friendlies
Jamaica badge
Jamaica
JAM
2
India badge
India
IND
0
FT
Friendlies
Jamaica badge
Jamaica
JAM
0
Nigeria badge
Nigeria
NGA
3
FT
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
11سارمينتو crestسارمينتو166191320-719
L
W
L
L
W
12بانفيلد crestبانفيلد165381719-218
W
D
D
L
L
13أتلتيكو توكومان crestأتلتيكو توكومان163581520-514
W
D
L
D
L
14ألدوسيفي crestألدوسيفي16088619-138
D
L
D
L
D
15إستوديانتيس دي ريو كوارتو crestإستوديانتيس دي ريو كوارتو161213524-195
L
L
L
L
D
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