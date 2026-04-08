Gambia Overview

Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadari has claimed that he anticipated Morocco’s Yassine Bono’s “miraculous” save by 23 years. The veteran shot-stopper, renowned for his experience an

Al-Hadari heaped praise on the performance of the Black Atlas star, singling out his command on the ball, his incisive runs and his ability to unlock defences with a single pass. The veteran goalkeeper underlined the forward’s maturity, noting that he has grown into a complete player capable of influencing games in multiple ways. Al-Hadari stressed that the 23-year-old’s work-rate and off-the-ball movement create headaches for opposition back lines, and he highlighted the player’s willingness to track back and press as a key factor in the team’s recent defensive solidity. He also pointed out that the star’s confidence is contagious, lifting the entire squad and inspiring younger teammates to aim higher. According to Al-Hadari, the forward’s blend of technical ability and physicality makes him a rare talent, and he expressed confidence that bigger stages await the player in the near future.