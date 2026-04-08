Gambia

Gambia Overview

FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 52-SEN-MAR

In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake that rocked the region, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has embarked on a swift diplomatic mission, f

Attempts are underway to quell the crisis engulfing El Kan, with club officials working swiftly to contain the fallout and restore stability to the dressing room. The precise nature of the dispute remains unclear, but sources close to the team suggest that competing ambitions, scheduling pressures and the intense media spotlight have created a perfect storm. Supporters, eager for silverware, are watching developments closely, hoping that calm can be restored before Saturday’s crucial fixture. In the short term, coaches are focusing on maintaining morale through daily team-building sessions, while the board pursues talks with key stakeholders to address underlying grievances. Should the current efforts succeed, El Kan could yet salvage its season; failure, however, might trigger a mass exodus of talent and tarnish the club’s hard-earned reputation. For now, the situation remains fluid, underscoring the delicate balance between on-pitch performance and off-pitch politics in modern footba

Morocco vs EcuadorMorocco
Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro League

Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadari has claimed that he anticipated Morocco’s Yassine Bono’s “miraculous” save by 23 years. The veteran shot-stopper, renowned for his experience an

Al-Hadari heaped praise on the performance of the Black Atlas star, singling out his command on the ball, his incisive runs and his ability to unlock defences with a single pass. The veteran goalkeeper underlined the forward’s maturity, noting that he has grown into a complete player capable of influencing games in multiple ways. Al-Hadari stressed that the 23-year-old’s work-rate and off-the-ball movement create headaches for opposition back lines, and he highlighted the player’s willingness to track back and press as a key factor in the team’s recent defensive solidity. He also pointed out that the star’s confidence is contagious, lifting the entire squad and inspiring younger teammates to aim higher. According to Al-Hadari, the forward’s blend of technical ability and physicality makes him a rare talent, and he expressed confidence that bigger stages await the player in the near future.

Al Hilal vs Al KholoodAl Hilal
Edouard Mendy

Mendy slams CAF over Senegal AFCON controversy

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has launched a blistering attack on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following their controversial decision to strip the Lions of Teranga of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Morocco. The veteran shot-stopper believes administrative failures are actively undermining the immense progress made by the continent's elite players.

SenegalE. Mendy
More
May 2026
Friendlies
Iran badge
Iran
IRN
3
Gambia badge
Gambia
GAM
1
FT
More

Standings

Primera Nacional crestPrimera Nacional

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
8Eintracht Frankfurt crestEintracht Frankfurt341111126165-444
D
L
L
D
L
9Augsburg crestAugsburg34127154561-1643
L
W
W
D
W
10Mainz crestMainz341010144453-940
W
L
W
L
D
11Union Berlin crestUnion Berlin34109154458-1439
W
W
D
L
L
12Borussia Moenchengladbach crestBorussia Moenchengladbach34911144253-1138
W
L
W
D
D
More

Apuestas destacadas

Cuotas de ganador del Mundial 2026: Favoritos y predicciones
See more betting articles
Goal.com
Copyright © 2026 Goal All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal