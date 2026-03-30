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Edouard Mendy blasts CAF for 'damaging' African football in scathing response to Senegal being stripped of AFCON title
Mendy takes aim at governing body
As reported by RMC Sport, Mendy did not hold back when addressing the media ahead of a friendly against Gambia. He expressed his deep frustration two weeks after the appeals jury overturned Senegal's 1-0 final victory against Morocco. The decision, which awarded the North African side a default win months after the tournament concluded, has left a bitter taste. The Al-Ahli goalkeeper had already hinted at his displeasure following a recent match against Peru at the Stade de France, where he claimed the governing body was moving slower than the sport in Africa. On Monday, he expanded on those thoughts.
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African football reputation at stake
The 32-year-old argued that a lack of professional standards prevents the tournament from receiving global acclaim. He provided a scathing assessment of leadership and its impact on the image of the game. Mendy stated boldly: "I think unfortunately it has become commonplace in our continent that CAF does not meet expectations. And unfortunately, as I said, it is African football that suffers. When I said that African football is moving faster than the governing bodies, it is because today you see African players in the best clubs in the world, winning trophies, representing the continent and the best that is done here. But by a handful of people, this work is damaged."
Comparison with Euro and Copa America
Highlighting the disparity between African governance and that of other major continents, he suggested that the current status quo is holding the region back from true sporting parity.
"Today we cannot have the respect that the Euro brings or the Copa America, because precisely we do not have solid bodies that put our competition in the rank where it should be," he added. He also pointed to the last-minute postponement of the Women's tournament as further evidence of systemic failure.
"We complain about many things, that the AFCON doesn't have the status it deserves, but I think we should start by engaging in self-criticism and evaluating our governing bodies. Things are happening here that wouldn't happen in other confederations," he added.
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Court of Arbitration to decide fate
While the goalkeeper focuses on reputational damage, the Senegal Football Federation have officially taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Lions of Teranga remain adamant that their victory on the pitch should be upheld despite the technicalities cited by officials. The governing body's president, Patrice Motsepe, recently addressed the tension. Motsepe confirmed they will abide by the legal outcome, stating: "We will respect the decision of CAS." However, the timeline for a final ruling remains unclear, leaving the destiny of the cup in a state of unprecedented limbo as both nations await clarity.