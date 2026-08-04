What next for Mykhailo Mudryk? Chelsea's forgotten man faces hugely uncertain future despite dramatic doping ban return

In a reprieve that even Chelsea hadn't anticipated, Mudryk is available to play once again and has joined their pre-season tour of Australia and south-east Asia in Hong Kong - some 614 days since his last appearance for the club.

The winger was provisionally suspended and subsequently handed a four-year ban by the Football Association (FA) for an "adverse finding" of the banned substance meldonium - which is normally used to treat heart conditions but can boost endurance and recovery for athletes - in a routine drug test in November 2024.

Mudryk appealed against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier this year, but his ban has now been resolved with the FA and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after he accepted breaking anti-doping rules and agreed to a suspension equal to the time he had already served, enabling him to make an immediate return.

Recent changes to doping regulations meant that the "low concentration" of meldonium found in the player's urine sample would actually no longer warrant a ban.

Following the sudden news of his eligibility to resume his career, Mudryk shared an emotional statement on social media, expressing his gratitude that the "long battle" had come to an end. "This has been the most difficult period of my career," he wrote. "As I have always maintained from the outset of this case, I have never knowingly or intentionally taken any banned substance."