How to buy World Cup tickets after the lottery? Guide to official resale, where to buy & more

While watching this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026 from North America on the TV will be thrilling, it doesn’t come close to being seated in any of the state-of-the-art stadiums, watching the matches unfold in front of your very eyes.

If you missed out on picking up match tickets during all the various lottery phases that have been and gone since September 2025, there’s no need to be glum, the final whistle hasn't blown just yet.

Let GOAL be your guide on all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost, how the official resale process works and more.

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup 2026 dynamic pricing ticket guide: What does dynamic pricing mean?

How to buy FIFA World Cup tickets after the lottery?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorised destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorised destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets.

Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. For the first time ever, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

How much are World Cup 2026 tickets?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: