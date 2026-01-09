This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ryan Kelly

When is the FA Cup 4th round draw? Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the 2025-26 FA Cup fourth round draw, including when it is, how to watch it live for free, ball numbers for teams and more.

Sixty-four teams will be whittled down to just 32 this weekend as the 2025-26 FA Cup enters the third-round stage. 

Premier League heavyweights such as Manchester United and Arsenal, as well as Championship clubs will all be in action, with the aim being to book their place in the fourth round.

So, when is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Here, GOAL brings you all the details, including how to watch it all, the ball numbers and more.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

Date:Monday January 12, 2026
Time:6:30pm GMT (1:30pm ET)
TV & stream:TNT Sports, YouTube, ESPN
The FA Cup fourth round draw is scheduled for Monday January 12, 2026

It will be held ahead of the third-round tie between Liverpool and Barnsley, which is the final match of the round.

Proceedings are due to begin around 6:30pm GMT (1:30pm ET).

Where to watch the FA Cup draw live: Free stream & TV channels

Country/regionTV channel/stream
United StatesESPN Select, fubo
United Kingdom & IrelandTNT Sports
InternationalTNT Sports YouTube channel
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaSportsnet
FrancebeIN Sports 2
GermanyDAZN Germany
ItalyDAZN Italia
MexicoMax Mexico
NigergiaSuperSport

The draw will be available to stream live on TNT Sports YouTube channel for free. It will form part of the pre-match coverage of Liverpool versus Barnsley, which is being broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ in the United Kingdom and ESPN in the United States.

Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will present the ceremony, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and ex-Chelsea star Joe Cole conducting the draw.

Which teams are in the hat for the draw?

A total of 32 teams will be in the hat for the FA Cup fourth round draw. The ball numbers can be seen below:

FA Cup fourth-round draw ball numbers

  1. Wolves or Shrewsbury Town 
  2. Doncaster Rovers or Southampton
  3. Tottenham or Aston Villa
  4. Port Vale or Fleetwood Town
  5. Preston North End or Wigan Athletic 
  6. Ipswich Town or Blackpool 
  7. Wrexham or Nottingham Forest
  8. Charlton Athletic or Chelsea
  9. Manchester City or Exeter City 
  10. West Ham United or Queens Park Rangers 
  11. Sheffield Wednesday or Brentford 
  12. Fulham or Middlesbrough 
  13. Everton or Sunderland 
  14. Liverpool or Barnsley
  15. Burnley or Millwall
  16. Norwich City or Walsall 
  17. Portsmouth or Arsenal 
  18. Derby County or Leeds United 
  19. Swansea City or West Brom
  20. Salford City or Swindon Town
  21. Boreham Wood or Burton Albion 
  22. Grimsby Town or Weston-Super-Mare
  23. Hull City or Blackburn Rovers
  24. Newcastle United or AFC Bournemouth 
  25. MK Dons or Oxford United 
  26. Cheltenham Town or Leicester City 
  27. Cambridge United or Birmingham City 
  28. Bristol City or Watford 
  29. Stoke City or Coventry City 
  30. Macclesfield or Crystal Palace 
  31. Manchester United or Brighton
  32. Sheffield United or Mansfield Town

When will the FA Cup fourth round games be played?

The FA Cup fourth round will take place on the weekend of February 14 and 15, 2026, meaning games will occur on or around St Valentine's Day.

