When will Erling Haaland make his Man City debut? Pre-season & Premier League bows for £51m striker

The defending champions of English football have invested heavily in another prolific frontman and are ready to let him off the leash

Manchester City have been in the market for a new No.9 since seeing club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero depart in the summer of 2021 and, after failing to prise Harry Kane away from Tottenham, have finally settled on Norwegian frontman Erling Haaland.

The reigning Premier League champions have splashed out £51 million ($63m) on the talented 21-year-old, who hit 86 goals through 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund and is following in the footsteps of his father Alf Inge by joining Blues at the Etihad Stadium.

It is expected that Haaland will prove to be another destructive attacking weapon at Pep Guardiola’s disposal, given his track record for club and country, but who will he make his City bow against? GOAL takes a look…

When will Erling Haaland make his Man City debut?

The Blues are in the process of finalising their pre-season plans, with many players away on international duty or taking in well-earned summer breaks on the back of another title-winning campaign in 2021-21.

As things stand, Guardiola’s men have only three friendly dates pencilled into their calendar.

The first of those will see them face Mexican side Club America at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on July 20.

If no domestic dates are taken in before then, with a return to training set to be made in early July, then Haaland could take in his first appearance for new employers on American soil.

Who will Erling Haaland make his Premier League debut for Man City against?

The plan for City and Haaland will be to get their elaborate new recruit up to speed before competitive action resumes.

As defending Premier League champions, the Blues will finish their pre-season schedule with a Community Shield date with Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on July 30.

That contest will present Haaland with an opportunity to get his hands on a first trophy in English football, before the real business of collecting Premier League points begins a week later.

City will be expected to unleash their big-money frontman on top-flight rivals from the opening weekend, with the Norway international charged with the task of leading their line.

Guardiola’s men will discover who they are set to face first out of the blocks when the 2022-23 Premier League fixture list is announced on Thursday June 16 at 9am BST.