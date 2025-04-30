Where to watch 14-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi's matches for Rajasthan Royals: Live stream, TV & highlights details

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi tore up the script and rewrote history on Monday night, April 28, with a blistering 35-ball century that powered the Rajasthan Royals to a thumping win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

The teenage dynamo—snapped up in the auction at just 13—was only making his third appearance in the tournament when he set the stage ablaze. And this wasn’t just any knock. It was a jaw-dropper: 101 off 38 balls, the second-fastest ton the IPL has ever seen.

Opening the innings alongside India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryavanshi showed nerves of steel and hands of gold, launching 11 towering sixes and crunching 7 boundaries. The only man ahead of him in the IPL century-speed charts? Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss himself. Suryavanshi raced past names like Yusuf Pathan, David Miller, Travis Head, and Will Jacks like they were standing still.

And this wasn't against any second-string attack. He dismantled a bowling lineup featuring Afghan wizard Rashid Khan, seasoned India quicks Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, and Prasidh Krishna.

He brought up his milestone in style, launching Rashid deep into the Jaipur night over midwicket. Though his fairy-tale innings ended three balls later courtesy of Krishna, his name was already inked in the record books.

From becoming the youngest player ever to land an IPL deal to launching his very first delivery in the league for six, Suryavanshi's rise has been nothing short of sensational. At just 12, he turned heads with a red-ball debut in the Ranji Trophy, and he’s already hammered a century for India U-19 against Australia in just 58 balls.

Oh, and if that's not enough, he once smashed a triple hundred in a local tournament back in Bihar. The future? It's knocking. And it wears the name Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Catching Suryavanshi's exhilarating performances for RR has become a pivotal part of cricket fans' viewing schedules these days, with GOAL on hand to bring you all the details.

Where to stream Vaibhav Suryavanshi IPL games live & watch on TV

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Willow TV remains the go-to destination for cricket fanatics in the U.S., serving as the exclusive broadcaster of IPL 2025. Whether you're tuning in live or catching up later, the platform has it covered with seamless streaming of every match. From ball-by-ball commentary to in-depth post-match analysis and highlights, Willow delivers a full-bodied viewing experience that keeps fans locked in from first over to final wicket.

It is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

When is Vaibhav Suryavanshi playing next?

Rajasthan Royals and Vaibhav Suryavanshi will next play against Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India.

To help you stay up to date with RR and Suryavanshi's fortunes, here are the franchise's upcoming fixtures for the 2025-26 IPL season.

Note: Dates and times are subject to change.

Date Time (ET/PT) Match (Venue) TV/Livestream Thursday, May 01 10:00 am / 7:00 am Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

(Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur) Willow TV, Fubo, Sling Sunday, May 04 10:00 am / 7:00 am Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

(Eden Gardens, Kolkata) Willow TV, Fubo, Sling Monday, May 12 10:00 am / 7:00 am Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

(MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai) Willow TV, Fubo, Sling Friday, May 16 10:00 am / 7:00 am Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

(Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur) Willow TV, Fubo, Sling

