How to watch today's Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With their Premier League title hopes dashed earlier this season, Manchester City now shift focus to securing a top-four finish as they welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

Man City come into this clash on the back of a disappointing UEFA Champions League outing, where they fell to Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG. Despite their sluggish start to the European campaign, Pep Guardiola's side have been in fine form domestically. The Cityzens delivered a resounding 6-0 victory over Ipswich Town in their last league fixture and will be aiming to keep the momentum going against the Blues.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have recovered from a rocky spell around the turn of the year (two draws, two losses) and are starting to find their rhythm. The West London outfit have won two and drawn one of their last three games across all competitions. After salvaging a late 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, they went on to claim a convincing 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella, and Noni Madueke snapped their five-game winless run in the league, bringing their tally to 11 Premier League wins this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT/ 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, January 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Man City face a few selection headaches, with Ruben Dias a doubt after being substituted at halftime in their defeat to PSG. Defensive duo Nathan Ake and Jeremy Doku (both unspecified) are also uncertain, while Oscar Bobb and Rodri (ACL) remain unavailable. Adding to the shakeup, Kyle Walker is poised to complete a move to AC Milan.

However, head coach Pep Guardiola has strengthened his squad with three fresh signings this week: Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Vitor Reis. All three are in contention to feature, though it's unclear if any will be handed a start. Jack Grealish, who contributed to both of City's goals off the bench in midweek, will be eager for a starting role, but Guardiola may stick with Savinho on the left wing. In midfield, Kevin De Bruyne—with five Premier League goals against his former club Chelsea—is expected to play behind star striker Erling Haaland.

Chelsea team news

For Chelsea, injuries and suspensions leave Romeo Lavia (muscle), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (thigh), and Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspension) out of action. Doubts also linger over Levi Colwill (unspecified) and Enzo Fernandez (muscle), who will undergo late fitness tests.

Despite coming under fire for four errors leading to goals this season, including a mishap against Wolves, manager Enzo Maresca defended goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who could keep his place in the starting XI. However, Filip Jorgensen is ready to step in if needed. On the defensive front, Reece James' fitness for consecutive starts remains uncertain, which could open the door for Malo Gusto to return at right-back. In midfield, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could retain his spot alongside Moises Caicedo, should Fernandez fail to make the lineup.

Further up the pitch, ex-City winger Jadon Sancho is pushing for a starting role ahead of either Noni Madueke or Pedro Neto, while playmaker Cole Palmer—another former City player—is likely to continue operating behind striker Nicolas Jackson.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links