Where to watch Manchester United today? Live stream & TV channel for Man Utd's upcoming games

Manchester United are under Erik ten Hag's tutelage that began with a 4-0 win over Liverpool in the pre-season club friendlies but the first sense of anxiety was felt when the Red Devils lost their first two Premier League games after finishing sixth in the domestic circuit last season.
However, United got their act together with with a 2-1 win over Liverpool and also went on to stop Arsenal's juggernaut in the Premier League by registering a 3-1 victory.
Facing a Round of 16 exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid, the English outfit are going to be involved in the Europa League this time around, besides the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.
Live broadcast of Manchester United's match tonight
Manchester United's next fixture is a Europa League Group E clash against Real Sociedad.
How to watch Man Utd's upcoming Premier League games
A Premier League trip to Crystal Palace is sandwiched between United's opening two matchdays in the Europa League. The Red Devils sign off their September roster with a home game against Leeds United before kicking off October with the away leg of the Manchester derby.
In the UK, BT Sport and Sky Sports show Manchester United's Premier League games with streaming available on the BT Sport website and app.
In the U.S., Premier League matches can be watched on NBCSN, NBC and the NBC sports app.
Date
Time
Fixture
UK TV channel + stream
USA TV channel + stream
Sep 11
4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd
Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League
fuboTV
Sep 18
2pm BST / 9am ET
Man Utd vs Leeds United
Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League
TBC
Oct 2
2pm BST / 9am ET
Man City vs Man Utd
Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League
TBC
Man Utd TV channels and live streams in the Europa League
Manchester United are in Group E of the UEFA Europa League that consists of Real Sociedad (Spain), Omonia (Cyprus) and Sheriff (Moldova).
BT Sport is showing the game United's Europa League fixtures in the UK, with a live stream option available on BT Player.
In the U.S., CBS Sports is showing the games on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
Date
Time
Fixture
UK TV channel + stream
USA TV channel + stream
Sep 8
8pm BST / 3pm ET
Man Utd vs Real Sociedad
BT Sport 1/BT Sport Ultimate/BT Sport website & app
CBS Sports/Paramount+
Sep 15
5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET
Sheriff vs Man Utd
BT Sport 2/BT Sport website & app
TBC
Oct 6
5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET
Omonia vs Man Utd
TBC
TBC
Oct 13
8pm BST / 3pm ET
Man Utd vs Omonia
TBC
TBC
Oct 27
8pm BST / 3pm ET
Man Utd vs Sheriff
TBC
TBC
Nov 3
5:45pm BST / 11:45am ET
Real Sociedad vs Man Utd
TBC
TBC
Where to watch Man Utd in the Carabao Cup
Manchester United play in the Carabao Cup from the third round or Round of 32, with the draw against Aston Villa. The rights to broadcast the Carabao Cup have not yet been announced.
Date
Time
Fixture
UK TV channel + stream
USA TV channel + stream
Nov 8
TBD
Man Utd vs Aston Villa
TBC
TBC
Man Utd's schedule in the FA Cup
Manchester United play in the FA Cup from the third round, which will take place in January 2023.
Date
Time
Fixture
UK TV channel + stream
USA TV channel + stream
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC