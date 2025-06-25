How to watch today's Inter vs River Plate FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Milan and River Plate meet in a decisive Group E fixture at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, held at Lumen Field on Wednesday.

Both sides are locked on four points, with River Plate edging ahead on goal difference but still needing a strong result against Inter. The match will determine which team advances to the knockout stage, with Monterrey still in contention depending on results elsewhere. Inter, under new manager Cristian Chivu, are seeking to build on their narrow win over Urawa Red Diamonds, while River Plate, led by Marcelo Gallardo, have impressed but were frustrated by Monterrey in their last outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and River Plate will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs River Plate kick-off time

The match will be played at Lumen Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET / 2 am BST for fans.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter Milan come into this match with a lengthy injury list. Key players Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcus Thuram, Davide Frattesi, Yann Bisseck, Benjamin Pavard, and Piotr Zielinski are all sidelined and unavailable for selection.

This leaves Chivu with limited options, particularly in midfield and defense, forcing him to rely on the likes of Nicolò Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Alessandro Bastoni to anchor the team.

Despite these absences, Inter retain attacking quality in Lautaro Martinez and young forward Esposito.

River Plate team news

River Plate also face significant selection challenges. Three players are suspended for this match: Kevin Castano, Enzo Perez and Giuliano Galoppo.

Sebastian Driussi suffered a serious ankle sprain in the group stage and is expected to miss the remainder of the tournament, a major blow to River’s attacking plans.

Despite the setbacks, River’s deep squad—bolstered by young talent Franco Mastantuono—remains competitive as they look to secure progression to the knockout rounds.

