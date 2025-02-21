How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides quickly falling off the pace in the Champions League race will be equally eager to snatch all three points when Aston Villa welcome Chelsea to Villa Park on Sunday.

Aston Villa have gone five Premier League games without a victory, frustratingly drawing four of those outings. Their latest stalemate came against league leaders Liverpool on Wednesday night, with Unai Emery conceding afterwards that a share of the spoils was a fair result given the competitive nature of the clash.

Despite managing just six wins from their last 21 league matches (D9 L6), Emery's squad still sit ninth in the table and remains in the hunt for a Champions League spot next season. They’re just five points adrift of Manchester City in fourth, and trail both Bournemouth and Chelsea—in fifth and sixth respectively—by only four points.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s form has taken a sharp dip after a stellar 12-match unbeaten streak (W9 D3) between November 3 and December 22. Since then, the West London club have won just three of their last 10 games across all competitions, including three losses in their previous four outings.

The Blues will be eager to move past their recent woes against Brighton & Hove Albion, having suffered consecutive away defeats to the Seagulls in two separate competitions—a 2-1 loss in the FA Cup fourth round, followed by a heavy 3-0 defeat in the Premier League just over a week ago.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, Universo, Peacock, NBC and DirecTV Stream in the United States (U.S.).

Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 am ET/9:30 am PT/ 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, February 22, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa will be without their injured trio of Pau Torres (ankle), Amadou Onana (thigh), and Boubacar Kamara (muscle). Meanwhile, Ezri Konsa, Leon Bailey (both unspecified issues), and Ross Barkley (calf) remain doubtful and will undergo late fitness tests ahead of kickoff.

With Axel Disasi—on loan from Chelsea—ineligible to face his parent club, Villa's defensive options are stretched thin. As a result, Unai Emery might turn to Lamare Bogarde to partner Tyrone Mings in central defence.

On the attacking front, Marcus Rashford is still searching for his first goal in Villa colours since his loan move from Manchester United. However, his track record against Chelsea is promising, having netted four goals in eight home Premier League matches against the Blues. He’s likely to keep his place on the left wing, joining Morgan Rogers, Marco Asensio, and Ollie Watkins in the attack.

Chelsea team news

For Chelsea, they'll be without Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Wesley Fofana, and Omari Kellyman (all hamstring injuries), along with Romeo Lavia (muscle), Marc Guiu (groin), and Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspension). Benoit Badiashile (thigh) remains a doubt and will be evaluated closer to game time.

In defence, both Reece James and Tosin Adarabioyo are pushing for a return, potentially displacing Malo Gusto and Trevoh Chalobah from the starting lineup. Jadon Sancho is expected to step in for the injured Madueke on the left flank, with Pedro Neto likely shifting over to the right wing.

Cole Palmer has struggled to make an impact lately, going five matches without a goal or assist and failing to contribute since Chelsea's win over Aston Villa on December 1. Despite this dry spell, the Englishman is tipped to continue in a central attacking role alongside Christopher Nkunku, with both players expected to share duties as false nines.

