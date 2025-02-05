How to buy UEFA Europa League 2024-25 tickets: Prices, teams and information

Everything you need to know about how to get tickets for Europe’s second-tier competition this season

The UEFA Europa League may have long played second fiddle to the glitz and the glamour of the UEFA Champions League, but victory in Europe’s second-tier club competition still represents a major achievement in world sport. Stretching from the start to the close of every continental season, it is one of the biggest prizes in football.

Italian Serie A side Atalanta demolished Xabi Alonso's impressive Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024 final 3-0, but with the Italian team back in UCL competition this season, it’s an open field for plenty of Europe’s biggest and brightest teams to lay their hands on some much-vaunted silverware in the 2024-25 tournament. The likes of Lazio, Lyon, Manchester United, and Athletic Club (Bilbao), Tottenham Hotspur, and Eintracht Frankfurt are all in the mix, having qualified automatically from the new-look large scale league table format during the first phase.

But just where can you get your hands on UEFA Europa League tickets? Allow GOAL to guide you through the process of where to buy them, how much they’ll cost and what you can expect to see in the second half of the competition.

Where to buy UEFA Europa League tickets

Typically, with the exception of the final, you cannot buy tickets for the UEFA Europa League directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold on an individual basis by the clubs competing in this year’s edition of the competition.

In order to purchase UEFA Europa League tickets, you will need to visit the individual team website and buy your seat from there for the fixture you wish to attend.

In addition, you might be able to obtain tickets to fixtures through second-hand retailers, such as StubHub. If you are looking to pick up tickets for the UEFA Europa League Final, keep an eye on UEFA’s official channels for further information.

How much are UEFA Europa League tickets?

The price for UEFA Europa League tickets can vary due to multiple factors, including the round of the fixture, the clubs involved, and where it is played. For example, a quarter-final that features Manchester United at Old Trafford is likely to be priced higher than a play-off round tie at AZ Alkmaar's home ground.

Prices for UEFA Europa League tickets are typically set by clubs at the start of a European campaign, ahead of the first matches. If a team progresses to the knockout rounds, prices may increase for certain fixtures, depending on opponent, location and demand.

For those looking to go to the UEFA Europa League Final, tickets are sold through UEFA’s official website, but only to those selected in a ballot, while most regular options may also only be available to season ticket holders and club members. Be sure to know what you are eligible to purchase when you look for tickets.

How do I enter the UEFA Europa League final ballot?

The 2024-25 UEFA Europa League final, which will be held at Athletic Club's Estadio de Sans Mames, in Bilbao, Spain - is not yet currently open for applications.

However, interested parties are advised to keep their eye on UEFA’s official website for further information.

Who will compete in the UEFA Europa League?

The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League saw 36 teams enter to compete in the group stages of the competition, in what is the first year of a brand-new format (much like the new Champions League one), which sees each team play a total of 8 games against 8 different clubs in a league format where the top 8 will automatically qualify. Positions 9 to 24 will compete in a two-leg knockout tie that will then see a further 8 clubs make it to the final 16 for the traditional knockout stages.

Even with the UEFA Champions League boasting a majority of the continent’s biggest sides and names, there’s still a host of heavyweight teams in the mix for this season’s tournament, with the likes of globally famous Manchester United, two of Italy's top sides Lazio and Roma, Ajax (a club that requires no introduction), French side Lyon, as well as Spanish giants Real Sociedad and Athletic Club.

Below, you can find a list of all the clubs who entered the competition and who was eliminated at the first hurdle.

List of 2024-25 UEFA Europa League clubs

Country Club/s entered Eliminated after Phase 1 England Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Spain Athletic Club, Real Sociedad Germany Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim Hoffenheim Italy Lazio, Roma France Lyon, Nice Nice Netherlands Ajax, AZ Alkmaar, FC Twente Portugal FC Porto, S.C. Braga S.C. Braga Belgium R.S.C. Anderlecht, Union Saint-Gilloise Czech Republic FC Viktoria Plzen, Slavia Praha Slavia Praha Scotland Glasgow Rangers Ukraine Dynamo Kyiv Dynamo Kyiv Romania FCSB Turkey Galatasaray, Olympiacos, Fenerbahce SK, Besiktas Besiktas Norway Bodo/Glimt Greece PAOK FC Denmark FC Midtjylland Sweden IF Elfsborg, Malmo IF Elfsborg, Malmo Hungary Ferencvarosi TC Israel Maccabi Tel Aviv FC Maccabi Tel Aviv FC Latvia RFS RFS Bulgaria Ludogorets Ludogorets Azerbaijan Qarabag FK Qarabag FK

How to buy Manchester United tickets in the UEFA Europa League

There are some who may have doubted seeing Ruben Amorim's newly acquired team coast through as the only unbeaten team, but with five wins under their belt, joined Lazio, Athletic Club, Spurs, Frankfurt, Lyon, Olympiacos, and Rangers in the automatic qualification spots.

United have had a rotten season domestically, lingering in 12th position having lost 10 in 23 games. That said, European competition can often be a place for out of form teams to thrive, with the Europa League looking like their best bet of a trophy this season.

You can purchase UEFA Europa League tickets to watch Manchester United via the club’s official website, though none are currently available ahead of the knockout stage draw, it's best to check back regularly. GOAL will update you when they become available.

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur tickets in the UEFA Europa League

Ange Postecoglou's side have severely struggled domestically, as they lie a few places above the relegation zone. Despite having won just one Premier League game since their 4-0 thumping of Manchester City at the end of November, they ended the first stage of the Europa League in fourth.

With the club's last European highlight being a runners-up medal when they got to the Champions League Final against Liverpool in 2019, Ange will be hoping his players can forget their abysmal league form and go all the way for their first trophy in 17 years.

You can purchase UEFA Europa League tickets to watch Spurs through the club’s official website, though none are currently available ahead of the knockout stage draw. it's best to check back regularly. GOAL will update you when they become available.

FAQs

Where can I buy UEFA Europa League tickets?

You can buy UEFA Europa League tickets through official club websites when fixtures are announced.

Can I buy a multi-ticket package for UEFA Europa League matches?

In some cases, you can buy a multi-ticket package for UEFA Europa League matches depending on the club, allowing you to follow them across all of their group stage home matches.

When does the UEFA Europa League first round take place?

The UEFA Europa League group stage took place between September 25 2024 and January 30 2025 this season.

