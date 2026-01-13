How to get Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund tickets: Champions League tickets, Jan 20 fixture & more

Tottenham’s emotional and triumphant European campaign last season helped ease their domestic disappointments. As well as lifting the Europa League trophy, the North Londoners also pushed Paris Saint-Germain all the way during their UEFA Super Cup showdown. The Lilywhites are looking to maintain their European success under Thomas Frank’s guidance this season and have set their sights on Champions League glory.

Can Spurs grab a vital European win? You could be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to find out in person. Let GOAL provide you with all the latest ticket information, including where to buy Tottenham vs Dortmund tickets, their prices, and more.

When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match?

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Tue Jan 20 (8pm) Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Tickets



Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London has been Tottenham's home ground since 2019. With a capacity of 62,850, it is the 3rd largest football stadium in England after Wembley and Old Trafford. It's a multi-purpose stadium, which features the world's first dividing, retractable football pitch, which reveals a synthetic turf field underneath for NFL London Games, concerts, and other events.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the first and only stadium to be designed specially for NFL games outside of North America. It's officially the home of the NFL in the UK, and the first game at the stadium took place in October 2019 when the Chicago Bears clashed with the Oakland Raiders.

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League tickets

Aside from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League matches directly through UEFA itself. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. To buy official Tottenham vs Dortmund tickets, you must visit Tottenham’s club site and secure your seat there.

Demand can often exceed the available allocation for these big European encounters, so fans can also purchase Champions League tickets on the secondary market. LiveFootballTickets is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

What to expect from Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund?

With inconsistent performances in the Premier League and having exited both domestic cup competitions, Europe once again has become a shining beacon of hope for Tottenham’s players and fans alike. After pocketing 11 points from their opening six Champions League encounters, Spurs are in a prime position to qualify for the knockouts and could even secure a sacred top-8 slot if they produce the goods in their final two league phase encounters. The first of which is a home encounter against Borussia Dortmund on January 20.

Tottenham have a flawless record in Champions League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season. They opened their campaign in September with a 1-0 victory against Villarreal and followed that up with 4-0 and 3-0 home wins over Copenhagen and Slavia Prague, respectively, in November and December. The Dortmund clash will be their hardest home test to date, though, and they will need plenty of vocal support to give them a boost.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League tickets: How much do they cost?

Tottenham announced that the Borussia Dortmund match would be a ‘Category B’ encounter, with adult tickets starting from around £49, and junior concessions (under-18s) from £24.50. There is also a range of premium hospitality options with prices starting from £399.00 per person.

Keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites, such as LiveFootballTickets, are currently available from £100 upwards.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund: Previous head-to-head matches