Ten Hag confirms Man Utd will sign Butland and explains why he needs 'three good goalkeepers'

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag will add Jack Butland to his squad and says he has learnt from experience that he needs three experienced goalkeepers.

WHAT HAPPENED? Man Utd are set to sign Butland on loan after seeing Martin Dubravka recalled by Newcastle midway through his loan spell. Ten Hag has said that he wants three senior goalkeepers in his squad because having to play an inexperienced stopper at the business end of a season can prove costly when it comes to winning titles.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We need three good goalkeepers in training. If there are problems, we need experience in goal. I'm really happy with David, that is quite clear – he's our number one and he's performing really well. But as I always say, something can happen with David," he told reporters. "You have to be prepared for when you are unlucky. Last year I had a situation with Ajax where we had three goalkeepers injured.

"You don't want a situation at the end of the season – when hopefully you can play for trophies – where you have to put in a young goalkeeper. You can't expect it from a young goalkeeper and it can kill your season. That's what you have to be prepared for."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea is Ten Hag's undisputed No.1 at Man Utd and will now have Butland and 36-year-old Tom Heaton as his back-ups for the rest of the campaign. Butland has yet to feature for Crystal Palace this season and is out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils welcome Everton to Old Trafford in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday. They will then take on Charlton in the Carabao Cup which could offer the chance of some minutes for Heaton or Butland.