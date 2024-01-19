This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

2024 Rugby Six Nations Schedule: What are the Six Nations fixtures for 2024?

France and Ireland kick off the Six Nations Championship on February 2 in Marseille

The 2024 Six Nations Championship is upon us, with France and Ireland kicking off this year's games on February 2. The Six Nations is one of rugby's most popular tournaments, and as the name suggests, six countries are involved.

England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales battle it across five rounds to get their hands on the coveted trophy. Ireland will be looking to defend their 2023 title, but one thing is for sure, you don't want to miss this 15-match tournament.

The tournament takes place between February 2 and March 16. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, GOAL has put together your go-to schedule for the 2024 Six Nations.

2024 Rugby Six Nations Schedule

Round 1

GameDateKick-off (GMT/ET)Watch UKWatch USATickets
France vs. Ireland Friday, February 28:00 PM / 3:00 PM ITVNBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TV StubHub
Italy vs. England Friday, February 32:10 PM / 9:15 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub
Wales vs. Scotland Friday, February 34:45 PM / 11:45 AMBBCNBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub

Round 2

GameDateKick-off (GMT/ET)Watch UKWatch USATickets
Scotland vs. France Friday, February 102:25 PM / 9:15 AMBBCNBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub
England vs. Wales Friday, February 104:45 PM / 11:45 AMITVNBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub
Ireland vs. Italy Friday, February 113:15 PM / 10:00 AMITVNBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub

Round 3

GameDateKick-off (GMT/ET)Watch UKWatch USATickets
Ireland vs. Wales Friday, February 242:15 PM / 9:15 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub
Scotland vs. England Friday, February 244:45 PM / 11:45 AM BBC NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub
France vs. Italy Friday, February 253:00 PM / 10:00 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub

Round 4

GameDateKick-off (GMT/ET)Watch UKWatch USATickets
Italy vs. Scotland Friday, March 92:15 PM / 9:15 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub
England vs. Ireland Friday, March 94:45 PM / 11:45 AM ITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub
Wales vs. France Friday, March 103:00 PM / 10:00 AMBBCNBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub

Round 5

GameDateKick-off (GMT/ET)Watch UKWatch USATickets
Wales vs. Italy Friday, March 1602:15 PM / 9:15 AMBBC NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub
Ireland vs. Scotland Friday, March 1604:45 PM / 11:45 AMITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub
France vs. England Friday, March 1608:00 PM / 03:00 PMITV NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling TVStubHub

How to watch the 2024 Six Nations?

In the UK, Six Nations coverage will be split across the BBC and ITV, which means it will be viewed on TV and online for those with accounts.

In the USA, NBC Universal has the right to the tournament. But you can tune into the games with Peacock, fuboTV, and Sling TV - making it easy to keep up with the matches.

