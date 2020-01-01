‘Ramos to Spurs? Real Madrid exit unlikely’ – Reguilon discusses Blancos skipper & possible return to Bernabeu

The highly-rated left-back bid farewell to the Spanish capital over the summer and is ruling nothing out when it comes to his future plans

Sergio Reguilon doubts that he could tempt Sergio Ramos to join him at Tottenham, with the Real Madrid captain expected to sign a new contract, but the 24-year-old full-back is not ruling out a reunion back at Santiago Bernabeu at some stage in the future.

Spurs won the race for a much-coveted signature during the summer transfer window when they put a £28 million ($36m) deal in place for Reguilon.

Jose Mourinho remains in the market for more top talent, as he tries to deliver long-awaited silverware in north London, and another window of opportunity is about to swing open.

It could be that Madrid captain Ramos is targeted by sides outside of Spain, as his deal runs down towards free agency, but Reguilon is not expecting a World Cup winner to make his way to England.

“I think it will all be resolved in the end - both for Madrid and Sergio. From the outside, I cannot envisage Madrid without Ramos,” he told AS.

Asked whether he would like to send a message to the legendary centre-half regarding a possible switch to Tottenham, Reguilon added: “I don't think he'd take much notice!”

While reuniting with Ramos in the Premier League appears unlikely, it could be that Reguilon heads back to Spain in upcoming windows.

He is closing no doors there, saying when asked about a return to his roots: “I don't know. Whenever I am asked about Real Madrid I say that it's a club which gave me everything, it's always been my home.

“Returning one day? That doesn't depend on me. I'm focused on the present, but it would be nice to go back in the future.”

Reguilon admits that he held no talks with Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane before heading for the Bernabeu exits, with that lack of communication said to come as no surprise.

He had been deemed surplus to requirements at Real, with the 2019-20 campaign spent out on loan at Sevilla.

The promising defender was not the only one to fall out of favour, with Gareth Bale another of those who was edged towards the exits by Zidane.

He has also ended up at Tottenham, with the Welshman taking in a season-long loan back in surroundings he knows well, and Reguilon believes a 31-year-old currently short on game time will rediscover his spark once he is back to full fitness and sharpness.

“He's had a few twinges and little by little he is getting used to the rhythm of the Premier League again,” Reguilon said of Bale.

“He's had a difficult year, but we all know the quality he has - he's going to be a massively important player for us.”