Man Utd player ratings vs Sheffield Utd: Erik ten Hag owes Bruno Fernandes big time! Skipper saves Red Devils boss from more Old Trafford embarrassment

Where would Manchester United be without the brilliance of Bruno Fernandes? Quite possibly in the relegation zone along with Sheffield United. The Red Devils captain dragged his dysfunctional side to a first league victory in five matches with an inspirational performance against the Blades, summed up by an outstanding long-range strike for the winner.

The effort, with his weaker foot, put United in the lead for the first time after a maddening match against the Premier League's weakest team, who twice took the lead before Fernandes grabbed the game by the scruff of its neck.

United had made a dominant yet toothless start, but found themselves trailing when Andre Onana's loose pass was gobbled up by Jayden Bogle. Harry Maguire headed United level but the Blades, who won 2-1 in their last visit to Old Trafford three years ago, took the lead again in the second half through Chile international Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Maguire again came to United's rescue, earning a penalty from which Fernandes levelled, blasting into the top left-hand corner. The Portuguese then found the opposite corner with a tremendous strike, before United's talisman set up Rasmus Hojlund to score their fourth. Not even this chaotic, wild team could let this one slip.

