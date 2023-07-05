PSG confirm Luis Enrique as new head coach - with former Barcelona boss handed two-year deal as he replaces Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Luis Enrique as their new head coach, with the former Barcelona boss handed a two-year deal at Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique appointed as PSG boss

Signs two-year contract with Ligue 1 champions

Will be expected to transform team into UCL contenders

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG finally reached a contract termination agreement with Christophe Galtier at the start of the week before making his dismissal official, and already had Luis Enrique lined up to fill his boots. The Spaniard had been out of work since being sacked by Spain following their surprise round-of-16 exit at the hands of Morocco at the 2022 World Cup. He still boasts an excellent CV at the highest level, though, and PSG have decided he is the right man to take the club forward.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galtier paid the price for an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign that saw PSG limp to an unconvincing defence of their Ligue 1 crown and exit the Champions League in the first knockout stage for the fourth time in the last six years. Luis Enrique will be expected to transform the Parisians into genuine contenders for European football's most prestigious trophy, having been brought on board until at least the end of the 2024-25 season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Luis Enrique previously became a Champions League winner at Barcelona, who he guided to a historic treble in his first season in charge at Camp Nou in 2014-15. He won nine trophies in total during his time in Catalonia but stepped down in the summer of 2017. Spain came calling the following year, and he was on the touchline for 44 matches for the national team, recording 24 wins alongside 11 draws and nine losses. La Roja reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals under his stewardship, but disappointed on the global stage in Qatar last year.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Luis Enrique will now set about stamping his mark on the PSG squad. He will not get the chance to work alongside two of his former players, though, with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos both having left the club at the end of June. Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to join them amid an ongoing contract dispute, but Luis Enrique will be determined to keep hold of the Frenchman for the 2023-24 campaign.