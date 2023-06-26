‘I’m very excited’ – Lionel Messi confirms he’ll take a few days off before joining up with Inter Miami for first time

- Messi will take a few days off
- Will be unveiled as Inter Miami player next month
- PSG contract expires on June 30
WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar returned to his old club Newell's Old Boys, on his 36th birthday where he took part in a testimonial for his former national team colleague Maxi Rodriguez. Messi impressed yet again, scoring a stunning first-half hat-trick for Argentina at his old stomping ground, which included a trademark free-kick.
Messi also took part in a farewell match for Juan Roman Riquelme at La Bombonera and confirmed that he is planning to take a few days off before heading to Miami for his new journey.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Argentinian Public Television, "It is a very nice feeling to have been able to be at [Riquelme’s] testimonial, with all that he means for football in Argentina, what he means to Boca, to be once again in ‘La Bombonera’. Now there will be a few days of vacation and then I will start in my new city, my new club (Inter Miami ), I am very excited."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi will be unveiled as an Inter Miami player once his current Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of this month.
WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? The former Barcelona star could make his debut in a Leagues Cup clash against Mexican club Cruz Azul on July 21.