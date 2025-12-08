How to watch today’s Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Pacers will host the Sacramento Kings to start the highly anticipated NBA game on December 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Kings have a tiny advantage with 111.7 points per game, compared to the Pacers' average of 111 points. Indiana has a strong rebounding advantage, with 44.1 rebounds against Sacramento's 39.6 rebounds. The Pacers average 23.4 assists, while the Kings average 25.7 assists.

The Pacers dominate with 5.5 blocks per game, far more than the Kings' 3.8 blocks per game, but Sacramento leads in steals with 9 per game, surpassing Indiana's 7.1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings NBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Sacramento Kings in an exciting NBA game on December 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date December 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam is scoring 24.5 points and grabbing 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 67.9% from the free-throw line and 48.2% from the field.

Andrew Nembhard averages 30.9 minutes per game, averages 2.3 turnovers, and scores 6.3 assists.

Jay Huff shoots 43.8% from the field and contributes 7.7 points, 1.3 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Quenton Jackson Hamstring injury Day-to-Day SG, Ben Sheppard Calf injury Day-to-Day

Sacramento Kings team news

Zach LaVine has an outstanding shooting efficiency of 86.3% from the free-throw line and 48.7% from the field while scoring 20.9 points per game.

Russell Westbrook averages 3.4 turnovers but contributes 7.0 assists per game in 28.3 minutes.

Drew Eubanks shoots an effective 62.2% from the field and contributes 3.0 rebounds and 5.7 points per game.

Sacramento Kings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Dennis Schroder Hip injury Day-to-Day C, Domantas Sabonis Knee injury Out

Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings head-to-head record

The Indiana Pacers have outperformed the Sacramento Kings in the last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them. In their most recent meeting, which took place on April 1, 2025, the Pacers prevailed 111-109, demonstrating that both teams are capable of close competition under duress.

The Kings' only win during this period was a high-scoring 133-122 game on February 3, 2024, indicating that they may succeed when their attack is on point. Indiana, on the other hand, has demonstrated the capacity to dominate, as evidenced by their 122-95 victory on December 23, 2024.

Another competitive and high-scoring game is anticipated, as some games, such as 107-104 on February 4, 2023, and 126-121 on January 19, 2024, were decided by slim margins. The Pacers may be confident going into this game if recent history holds true, but the Kings have proven they can play till the very end.

Date Results Apr 01, 2025 Pacers 111-109 Kings Dec 23, 2024 Pacers 122-95 Kings Feb 03, 2024 Kings 133-122 Pacers Jan 19, 2024 Pacers 126-121 Kings Feb 04, 2023 Pacers 107-104 Kings

More NBA news and coverage