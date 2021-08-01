Onyango committed to Mamelodi Sundowns, rules out Uganda return

The 36-year-old goalkeeper says he is not thinking of making a comeback to the national team squad after quitting in April

Former Uganda international goalkeeper Denis Onyango has ruled out any possibility of returning to play for the national team.

The 36-year-old announced his international retirement on April 12 after the Cranes failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations following their 1-0 defeat against Malawi.

With the return of Milutin Sredojevic to handle the Cranes for a second stint, many Ugandans felt he would get the goalkeeper out of retirement as they had achieved a lot together with the team during his last stint from 2013-2017.

Onyango has, however, completely ruled out any possible return, stating he is committed to playing for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

What has been said?

“I served my part as national captain and player, and I think it is time for the other goalkeepers in Jamal [Salim], Odongkara [Robert], Lukwago [Charles], and so many young goalkeepers,” Onyango told KFM Sports as quoted by Football256.

“Well, I am not thinking about it. I am now fully focused with my club Mamelodi [Sundowns] and think about what I’ll do when I completely retire from football.”

On his retirement, the then stand-in coach for Uganda, Abdallah Mubiru, handed the armband to Emmanuel Okwi, who plays for the Egyptian club Al Ittihad Alexandria Club.

On July 27, Fufa announced the return of Sredojevic as the new Cranes head coach.

The Serbian arrived in Uganda after parting ways with Zambia and agreed to pen a three-year renewable contract, which came into effect on August 1.

“Federation of Uganda Football Associations hereby announces that Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been appointed Head coach of the Uganda Cranes on a three-year renewable contract effective August 1, 2021,” read part of the statement from Fufa revealed in a statement obtained by Goal.

“The head coach has a contractual mandate to name his backroom staff and Sredojevic will address the media on Tuesday, August 1, 2021. It is Our Game, It is Our Country.”

Sredojevic will handle the team during the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches where Uganda have been pooled in Group E alongside Kenya, Rwanda, and Mali.